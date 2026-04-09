Alex Jones Says ‘Trump’s Got Big Problems,’ Asks God To ‘Free Him From the Demonic Influences’

Alex Jones said he is praying for President Donald Trump to be free “from the demonic influences” allegedly possessing him.

On Thursday, Trump fired back at Jones and other MAGA influencers who have criticized the president in recent weeks, particularly Trump’s decision to wage war on Iran. The president singled out Jones, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens.

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”

Later in the afternoon, Jones responded in a video on X.

“Well, President Trump came out on Truth Social and attacked myself and all the original MAGA supporters today,” the conspiracy theorist lamented. “And I’m just so sad that whatever’s happened to him has totally changed the man he once was, because he did so much good.”

Jones suggested that Trump’s post was meant to distract from remarks by First Lady Melania Trump, who earlier in the day – seemingly apropos of nothing – announced that she was not friends with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“So this reminds me of Melinda Gates, Melinda French, when she started turning against Bill [Gates], also over Epstein,” Jones continued. “So Trump’s got big problems, folks. And I am just so concerned about this country and the world.”

Jones went on to call the war in Iran “a total disaster” and said he is praying for the president.

“I supported the old Trump who got so many good things done,” he added. “But at the end of the day, I just feel sorry for him and pray that God touches his heart and soul, and free him from the demonic influences that he’s under. I mean, it’s just that simple. This is a nightmare. We know the Democrats, the left, are absolutely terrible, but when Trump’s calling for wiping out whole civilizations and acting like a supervillain, I have to come out and say I don’t support it. It’s that simple.”

Melania Trump just contradicted her husband and said that the Epstein case cover-up is real and needs to be investigated. In the below report, I respond to President Trump’s unprecedented attack against myself and his other former top supporters.. https://t.co/ufqKs7ghv6 pic.twitter.com/ei9oXXF1gZ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 9, 2026

Jones later said, “So all I can say is this is a terrible day, and it’s a nightmare for America and the world, but I’m going to tell the truth.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!