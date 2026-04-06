President Donald Trump’s decision to endorse former Fox News host Steve Hilton in the California governor’s race has befuddled analysts across the political spectrum.

“I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Sunday. “He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!

While Trump’s move is all-but-certain to help Hilton in the short term, it could ultimately prove to be a severe blow to his chances at becoming California’s governor. The state has what’s known as a “jungle primary” — in which all candidates, Democrat and Republican, compete against each other and the top two advance to a general election runoff.

Hilton and Chad Bianco — the sheriff of Riverside, CA — have been considered the two main Republican candidates. But over on the Democratic side, there are thought to be eight major candidates who could end up splitting the vote. Several recent polls have shown Hilton and Bianco have a strong chance to both finish in the top two — which would lock Democrats out of the general election and ensure a Republican victory.

But now, Trump’s endorsement stands to boost Hilton by hurting Bianco. So while Hilton now figures to have a strong chance to secure one of those top two spots, it seems likely that the other one will go to a Democrat — who would then figure to be a heavy favorite in a general election.

Trump’s move has raised eyebrows among seasoned political observers ranging from partisans on both the left and right, to neutrals. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

This is a great example of how Trump sometimes just does stuff that any political adviser worth their salt would warn him against if he bothered to consult. https://t.co/iDYEd2lmGb — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 6, 2026

Won’t be reflected in the next public poll to come out this week… but undeniably this should consolidate the Republican vote, and make a Rep v. Rep outcome less likely. https://t.co/i3EB6Zy2W8 — Paul Mitchell (@paulmitche11) April 6, 2026

🚨🚨🚨Trump kills any GOP hopes of an R vs R runoff in the California governor's race. https://t.co/7mpp07L9OH — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 6, 2026

Trump just 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗗 𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗥𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 in the 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗔 𝗚𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗢𝗥 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗘 and sent shockwaves through the GOP field! This may end up 𝗖𝗔𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗠 as I will explain later. He threw his full support behind 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗥… pic.twitter.com/wb1PhjnDVA — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 6, 2026

President Trump endorses Steve Hilton for California Governor which decreases the chances Democrats will be locked out of the jungle primary. pic.twitter.com/7CJ7aGdx5R — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 6, 2026

Endorsements only matter in primaries, but if this puts Hilton far enough ahead that a Democrat reaches second place, it will backfire. I think the cake is already baked in the California gubernatorial race, and that there is still a chance for a dual Republican general election. https://t.co/g1EWhVaci8 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 6, 2026

The R vs R #CAGOV drama is officially over, thanks Trump you just saved the DGA several million dollars. 😂 https://t.co/GhhrIy8u5L — Michael Trujillo (@mikehtrujillo) April 6, 2026

An otherwise good midterm year for Dems was at risk of being complicated in the country's largest state (and home to the '28 frontrunner) And then…Trump to the rescuehttps://t.co/ghyJWgEg3h — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) April 6, 2026

Trump endorses Steve Hilton for CA Gov: 1.) Ends the (silly) 2 Republicans in Runoff Panic/Fantasy 2.) Kiss of Death for Hilton in General 3.) Bianco Call Your Office. 4.) Trump now owns the coming GOP loss in the General (why his top staff didn’t want him to endorse) — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) April 6, 2026

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