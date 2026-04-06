Trump’s Endorsement in CA Governor Race Leaves Political Analysts Scratching Their Heads
President Donald Trump’s decision to endorse former Fox News host Steve Hilton in the California governor’s race has befuddled analysts across the political spectrum.
“I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Sunday. “He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!
While Trump’s move is all-but-certain to help Hilton in the short term, it could ultimately prove to be a severe blow to his chances at becoming California’s governor. The state has what’s known as a “jungle primary” — in which all candidates, Democrat and Republican, compete against each other and the top two advance to a general election runoff.
Hilton and Chad Bianco — the sheriff of Riverside, CA — have been considered the two main Republican candidates. But over on the Democratic side, there are thought to be eight major candidates who could end up splitting the vote. Several recent polls have shown Hilton and Bianco have a strong chance to both finish in the top two — which would lock Democrats out of the general election and ensure a Republican victory.
But now, Trump’s endorsement stands to boost Hilton by hurting Bianco. So while Hilton now figures to have a strong chance to secure one of those top two spots, it seems likely that the other one will go to a Democrat — who would then figure to be a heavy favorite in a general election.
Trump’s move has raised eyebrows among seasoned political observers ranging from partisans on both the left and right, to neutrals. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:
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