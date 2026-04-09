Controversial MAGA podcaster Candace Owens hit back at President Donald Trump after his Thursday Truth Social post attacking her and other MAGA figures who have criticized him.

Owens, once a close ally of Trump, has long caused controversy over her wild conspiracy theories– from claiming Israel was behind 9/11 to doubling down so hard on her theory that the first lady of France was actually a man, she was hit with a lawsuit directly from French President Emmanuel Macron. Owens claimed that Macron personally asked Trump to stop her from continuing her attacks on his wife.

The podcaster has triggered outrage in conservative circles over her consistent attacks on Erika Kirk and her recent call for U.S. troops to quit the military after Trump launched his war on Iran.

“Do not join or remain in the United States Military. Trump has betrayed America and expects you to die for Israel,” her March X post reads. “There is no honor in being led by dishonorable men to your death.”

Her criticisms seem not to have gone unnoticed by the president, who on Thursday attacked her personally in a lengthy screed calling out “stupid people” who have spoken out against him.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” wrote Trump, “They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!”

Trump gave special attention to Owens in part of the post, calling out her attacks on Bridget Macron and claiming he hoped the first lady would “win lots of money” in her suit against Owens.

“Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell,’ question, or ‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit,” he wrote. “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!”

Owens responded to Trump’s attack by posting a screenshot of his Truth Social post with several portions highlighted and one cutting comment.

“It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home,” she wrote.

It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

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