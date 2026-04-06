Trump Endorses Former Fox News Host to Replace Gavin Newsom as California Governor

President Donald Trump gave former Fox News host Steve Hilton his “COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT” in the 2026 California gubernatorial race on Sunday.

“I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post endorsing Hilton:

He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.

Hilton is just one of more than a dozen Republican candidates seeking the GOP’s nomination in the 2026 California gubernatorial election. His campaign has been endorsed by former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Hollywood star Jon Voight, and the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk – who was assassinated in September.

Hilton – a naturalized American citizen who was born in London – previously served as a director of strategy to former UK Prime Minister David Cameron. Hilton also hosted Fox News’ The Next Revolution between 2017 and 2023, and in 2020, demanded an investigation into alleged voter fraud after Trump was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the 2026 California gubernatorial election include Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), former congresswoman Katie Porter, and billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer.

The winner of the election will replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is ineligible to run for another term in office.

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