Fox News host Sean Hannity awkwardly told Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday that he “didn’t know that it was legal to marry a first cousin” in the governor’s state of Florida.

DeSantis joined Hannity to discuss a new Florida law allowing him and other state officials to designate certain groups as terrorist organizations in an attempt to combat what the governor’s press release on the legislation called “the application of foreign and religious laws—including Sharia law—that violate constitutional rights.”

On the heels of the bill signing on Monday, DeSantis also urged state lawmakers to ban marriage between first cousins in Florida. Hannity asked the governor about his push to end the practice, leading to an incredibly odd exchange between the two.

Read their exchange below:

HANNITY: This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is urging state lawmakers to ban first cousin marriages, a practice that is shockingly still legal and one he links to what he is calling “stealth jihad,” and he also signed a law empowering him and other state leaders to designate groups as terrorist organizations. Here with more is the governor himself, the governor of my free state of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis. Governor, good to see you. Um, maybe I’m just a little ignorant here. I didn’t know that it was legal to marry a first cousin. DESANTIS: Well, in a lot of states, it’s not. Florida needs to get with the program on that one. It’s obviously part of cultures that are antithetical to American values, and so that’s something that we will get done one way or another. But on the broader issue of not allowing Islamist groups to get public money from things in Florida, whether it’s education or any of the other things that we’re doing, you’ve got to draw very clear red line, and the red line I’ve drawn is we’ll spend millions on public safety, millions on education, but not one cent for jihad. And so we have to identify groups that are supporting these organizations. And it may not be that they’re personally committing attacks, but if they’re funding them for providing material support, you know, that’s something that our state has got to recognize and then act appropriately, and in the legislation I did also has a ban on any use of sharia law not just at the state level. We don’t want to end up like Europe, where they have no go zones, where you have these little subcultures where this stuff’s imposed. That now is totally off the table in Florida.

Watch above via Fox News.

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