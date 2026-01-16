Reality TV Star Ends Mayoral Bid After TMZ Tells Her on Air That Election Isn’t for Another 2 Years — Decides to Run for City Council Instead

A reality TV star running for mayor in Austin, Texas, ended her bid after TMZ told her on air that the election wasn’t for another two years.

According to a report from KXAN, Farrah Abraham — known for her appearances on the shows Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant — filed paperwork to enter the mayoral race Wednesday. The next day, she appeared on TMZ to talk about her decision to run for public office. During this interview, she was informed by the hosts that the election wasn’t until 2028.

“Oh,” Abraham said when she got the news. “I was told mayoral election is 2026. I don’t know. That’s just what the office told me, as well.”

😅 EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham is running for mayor in Austin — but it seems TMZ broke the news to her that the election won't happen for another two years. https://t.co/vf9AoggXgQ pic.twitter.com/6uYfqazEqt — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2026

As noted by KXAN, Abraham’s team quickly rectified the issue. The report continued:

In an interview with KXAN Thursday afternoon, Abraham said her team refiled the paperwork earlier in the day to enter her in the race for District 5’s city council seat.

Abraham also told KXAN that housing affordability will be among the main issues on which she’s campaigning. She’s also concerned with “struggles faced by self-employed workers,” citing instances of her friends moving out of Austin due to rising housing costs. Abraham claimed rent for her home in downtown Austin recently doubled.