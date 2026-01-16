CNN Anchor Claps Back at Trump DHS Spox Blaming Media for Outrage: ‘Hold on! Let Me Correct You There!’

CNN anchor Pamela Brown pushed back when Trump DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin blamed “the media” for causing the outrage over ICE tactics, saying “Hold on! Let me just correct you right there!”

Minneapolis has become an epicenter for anti-ICE protests and clashes since the shocking killing of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross last week. It has also become the source of viral video after viral video depicting disturbing encounters between agents and residents.

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, Brown and co-anchor Wolf Blitzer conducted a marathon grilling of McLaughlin over the situation.

In one exchange, Brown showed a recent video and pressed McLaughlin about the stop. When McLaughlin tried to blame “the media” for outrage over the clips, Brown repeatedly pushed back:

PAMELA BROWN: I want to play this video of a recent incident in Minnesota that has received attention.

OFFICER: Do you have an ID on you, ma’am?

WOMAN: I don’t need an ID to walk around in my city. This is my city, this is my home.

OFFICER: Okay, do you have some ID then, please?

WOMAN: I don’t need an…

OFFICER: If not, we’re gonna put you in the vehicle, we’re going to ID you.

WOMAN: Please. I am US citizen. I don’t need to carry around an ID in my home, this is home.

OFFICER: Where were you born?

WOMAN: This is home. This is my home.

PAMELA BROWN: So that video was filmed by a woman who, as you heard, said she is a U.S. Citizen. Why exactly was she stopped? Was there reasonable suspicion, which is a legal bar, as noted, that a crime was committed in that situation? And why was he asking her, where are you born? Like, what was he basing that on?

TRICIA MCLAUGHLIN: Either this is, and I haven’t seen this video before, so there could be two circumstances here. Either this a targeted operation and she’s around the vicinity of it, around the target.

There’s reasonable suspicion because there might be a descriptor or she could be 5’6 and they’re looking for somebody who’s 5′ 6. That could be part of it. They’re looking for somebody. That could be part of it.

The other piece of it is it could be, I don’t know if she was obstructing law enforcement, if she assaulting law enforcement prior to this, but they either have those Title 8 authorities under the U.S. Code 1357 or they have that reasonable suspicion.

PAMELA BROWN: You say to to those who watch that and other videos that they’re seeing themselves? I mean, this is not just “the mainstream media.”.

This is people are seeing these videos and they’re concerned and they are concerned that a place like Minnesota is turning into a police state and they re going up to U.S. citizens asking for I.D. And, you know, using tactics. So what do you say to-

TRICIA MCLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I think that there’s a lot of fear-mongering going on, I think, by the media, I think.