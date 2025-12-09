South Park is taking its season 28 storyline involving President Donald Trump to a whole new level on Wednesday night by having Stan birth Trump’s lovechild, aka the Antichrist.

“Only a Christmas miracle can deliver the Antichrist on time,” a press release for the episode, which airs December 10 on Comedy Central, reads.

The episode, titled “The Crap Out,” is just the latest from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to target the current administration and its officials. Thus far, the season has included Trump impregnating Satan, having an affair with Vice President JD Vance, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a puppy serial killer, and more.

A teaser for the new episode includes Trump dressed as Santa and Vance dressed as an elf.

South Park has earned heated responses from Trump’s team this season, including Noem knocking the show and the White House dismissing the long-running comedy as irrelevant.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Rolling Stone in July.

Vance also mocked a depiction of him on the show while Noem blasted the show as “lazy” for attacking her looks.

“I just think it’s — yeah, it never ends. But it’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that,” she said. “If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that.”