‘That’s an F’: Jake Tapper Drops Crushing Numbers on Trump, Who Gave the Economy an ‘A-Plus’

CNN’s Jake Tapper gave President Donald Trump’s grade for the economy a reality check after the president gave it an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”

On Tuesday, Politico released its latest interview with Trump, in which Dasha Burns said to the president, “I wonder what grade you would give your economy.”

“A-plus,” he replied.

“A-plus?” Burns reacted.

“Yeah, A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus,” Trump said, revising the grade upward. He then insisted that he “inherited a total mess” and claimed that “prices are coming down substantially.”

Tapper aired the president’s remarks on The Lead and responded by pointing to Trump’s brutal approval numbers when it comes to the economy:

The reality, however, is that Americans continue to struggle with rising costs and are increasingly holding Trump responsible. A recent CBS News survey shows just 36% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy. That’s not an A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus. That’s an F. And according to a Fox News poll last month, 62% of Americans say they blame Trump for the current economic conditions. Thirty-two percent blame Biden.

In the Fox News poll, a plurality of voters – 46% – said Trump’s policies, such as his tariffs, had financially hurt them. More than three-quarters of respondents said the cost of groceries (85%) and utilities (78%) had increased versus a year ago. Sixty percent said the cost of groceries has risen “a lot” since a year ago.

Democrats have increasingly made affordability the centerpiece of their respective campaigns ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Last month, Trump said he was tired of the word.

“So, I don’t wanna hear about the affordability because right now, we’re much less. If you look at energy, we’re getting close to $2 a gallon gasoline,” the president stated, even though the national average at the time was $3.08.

Watch above via CNN.