TV personality Sharon Osbourne, the widow of Ozzy Osbourne, revealed to Piers Morgan this week that she used to send human feces to journalists — and others she disliked — in the mail.

Mere seconds after calling Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters “crazy” and claiming he “wasn’t wired right” in the head, Osbourne confessed on Piers Morgan Uncensored that she was going to send Waters a Tiffany jewelry box full of human poop before ultimately deciding against the idea.

Asked to explain her Tiffany poop boxes, Osbourne said, “I used to save it for the press actually because the rock press usually, at say a festival, you know, the rock press they’d be p*ssed up, at the bar, and then they would go home and write a review of the show and they never watched any of it.”

“There was this one guy that reviewed Ozzy at some festival and said, you know, ‘His blonde hair blowing in the wind,’ and gave the worst review ever,” she recalled. “And I just sent him a Tiffany box, which everybody loves, and it was full of Jack’s poo from his diaper. And it’s like, if you’re gonna write a review, if you’ve seen it, God bless you, you’re entitled to your opinion. But Ozzy never had blonde hair then, at that point.”

'He's not legendary, not liked… he's a has been!' Sharon Osbourne gives her reaction to 'nuts' Roger Waters' commenting about Ozzy: 'It's a waste to send sh*t to him.'

Morgan questioned, “So the guy hadn’t even watched it?”

“Hadn’t watched it. P*ssed in a bar,” replied Osbourne. “And then I began doing it to other people I disliked, but even that is a waste to send sh*t to him [Waters].”

Osbourne made the comments after Waters criticized her late husband’s “idiocy and nonsense” and said, “I couldn’t give a f*ck. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did. I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less.”

