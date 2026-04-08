‘Sounds Very Much Like Surrender’: Megyn Kelly Tells Piers Morgan That Trump Caved to Iran — And She’s Just Fine With It

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Megyn Kelly said President Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire deal “sounds very much like surrender” to her — but she is still happy about it, since the Iranians were proving themselves to be “tough MF’ers.”

Kelly shared her take on the Trump-Iran deal with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored program on Wednesday.

“You gotta say the deal sounds very much like surrender on our part, which I’m in favor of,” Kelly said. “I mean, great. This needed to end, ugly or any other way. It needed to end. It was folly to begin with, it was folly throughout, it remains folly.”

The former Fox News star’s remarks come after she has been critical of the war on her own program in recent weeks. Kelly said Operation Epic Fury was “clearly Israel’s war” in early March, adding “Mark Levin wanted it,” along with Ben Shapiro, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Miriam Adelson.

She’s been trading shots with Levin since then, branding him “Micropenis Mark.” Levin — who hosts his Life, Liberty, & Levin show on Fox News — has returned fire by calling her a “mentally unhinged creep.” Trump came to Levin’s defense in mid-March, saying his critics were “jealous and angry.”

Kelly continued her feud with Levin on Wednesday, saying he was “practically in tears” after the deal “because we didn’t see it through, I guess, with a nuclear bomb.”

“He would love to see Lebanon completely bombed and to be made to look like Gaza,” she added.

Kelly then said it was obvious the U.S. military would be able to pummel Iran, but that previous American wars in the Middle East proved it would not be worth it. She said Iran’s theocratic regime was a tougher foe than many would have expected.

“The Iranians proved to be tough MF’ers,” Kelly said. “And they realized that they had something far more powerful than a nuclear bomb — they had control over the Strait of Hormuz.”

She then bashed Trump for saying “regime change” had been accomplished in Iran, following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders. Kelly said that is bogus.

“He’s pushing the BS claim that we affected regime change. No, we didn’t,” Kelly said. “It’s the same regime, just different players.”

Her appearance on Morgan’s show comes the day after Trump halted his planned strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges shortly before his Tuesday night deadline.

The president later proclaimed that a “Golden Age” for the Middle East could be on the horizon, since Iran and the rest of the world “have had enough” of the war. But reports that Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday raised concerns that the ceasefire will stick.

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!