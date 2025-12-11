Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson told Olivia Nuzzi “she should fear for her life” and offered to send her a shotgun during her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza.

Since news of Nuzzi’s alleged affair with Kennedy during the 2024 presidential election first emerged, Lizza has repeatedly claimed that his ex-fiancée feared for her life should news of the entanglement ever become public.

In the fifth part of his tell-all series on Wednesday, Lizza went into further detail, claiming that the last thing Nuzzi ever said to him in person was, “If anyone ever finds out, I’m afraid Bobby will kill me.”

Following their subsequent breakup, and Lizza’s threat to go public with his side of the story, Lizza claimed he was contacted by a “terrifying individual” called Gavin de Becker, who has worked as a security specialist and investigator for several high-profile individuals, and donated millions of dollars to Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“For the next few months, de Becker would hover in the shadows, working on Bobby’s behalf to keep the public from knowing any of this story,” claimed Lizza:

He would occasionally check in on Olivia, according to her friends, just to make sure she remained loyal and was protecting Bobby’s secrets. At one point, Olivia told Tucker Carlson about the details of one of de Becker’s calls to her. Tucker told her she should fear for her life and offered to send her a shotgun.

Carlson went on to have dinner with Kennedy during this period, according to Lizza, “and they debated how high up the plot to destroy Bobby went.”

“Tucker, by then, was telling people, including Olivia, that Bobby was being blackmailed by Israel,” he continued. “Bobby just thought it was me, possibly working with Olivia. But Tucker thought it was a much grander deep-state plot to destroy Trump by destroying Bobby. He assumed I was just the tip of the spear.”