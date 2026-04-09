Megyn Kelly Flips Out on Trump Over Maggie Haberman Bombshell

YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly went off on “gullible” President Donald Trump over revelations from a deep-dive Maggie Haberman report on the genesis of the Iran war.

Haberman has been on a months-long leave of absence while working on the book “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” which is co-written by Jonathan Swan and comes out in June.

In a deep dive based on reporting for the book, Haberman and Swan recount a meeting at which CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio derided the intelligence that was presented to Trump by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Kelly went on a blistering tear against Trump and “liar” Netanyahu for dragging the U.S. into “this insane conflict”:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: What led Trump, what, at 79 years old, to sit in there in that situation room when Bibi Netanyahu was seated as an equal?

PIERS MORGAN: Yeah.

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Trump didn’t even sit at the head of the table. Trump sat at the side of the tables and Bibi was across from him as an equal in the American situation room. What led him to sit there and buy what that guy was selling hook, line, and sinker when every other president was able to see through that liar? What was it?

Because he was told the next day by our own top advisers, from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs to the secretary of state to the vice president, that these are lies and that these objectives are not going to be attainable. Don’t believe him!

We might be able to wipe out the Ayatollah, not regime change, Ayatollah. And we might be able to decimate some portion of their missiles and their military. OK, that’s true.

But the goals as stated by Trump when we did pull the trigger. We’re all over the board into this moment.

He’s pushing the BS claim that we effected regime change. No, we didn’t! It’s the same regime, just different players. There isn’t somebody more moderate in there at all. We have no reason to believe that.

In fact, it looks like the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is in control now, which is far more radical. And the fatwa that had allegedly been issued by the Ayatollah on developing nukes is gone.

Iran is more powerful economically. It controls the Strait and now is demanding the lifting of all sanctions against it.

And what Trump did with that 10-point plan was go from Monday saying, no, not good, to Tuesday saying, very workable. We can do it as a means of saving face to bail off of his insane threats about annihilating an entire civilization.

So I don’t know how we got here, Piers. I’d like to know just as much as anybody else, but all I can think in my head, based on what I’ve read in the paper, is we got her thanks to Bibi Netanyahu, Lindsey Graham, and Mark Levin.

And ultimately, President Trump, that’s not to take agency away from the president, who was bamboozled. I don’t know why he was too weak to say no. He was too gullible to see through the lies.

One way or another, he allowed himself to be pushed into this insane conflict.