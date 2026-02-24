MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin Explains ‘How We Know’ Missing Epstein Pages Are FBI Memos Of Victim’s Trump Allegations

MS NOW’s senior legal reporter, Lisa Rubin, joined anchor Ana Cabrera on Tuesday morning to discuss the latest bombshell reporting about the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein saga, the revelation that some 50 pages related to President Donald Trump are missing.

“I want to say something about how we know the pages are missing and who might have seen them. Because based on NPR’s reporting, many of these documents — and I think some of our viewers are familiar with this — they have a number at the very bottom that starts with EFTA, for Epstein Files Transparency Act, and then has a number. That number has a meaning,” began Rubin, adding:

It’s basically a consecutive numbering of pages of a production, so that each page has its own unique identifier. NPR basically looked then at the index, compared it to what was produced for this particular witness and her statements, and has, by comparing those page numbers, counted 50-plus pages that they believe are missing that correspond to these three interview memoranda. We have not independently done that ourselves, but I trust that if we were to go through that exercise, they’re probably not far off the mark that there are 50 pages that you would expect to be produced in consecutive order that are missing from this. We can tell you that this particular victim witness had 15 documents that are supposedly reflective of her statements. We, as well as NPR, as well as another independent journalist, have all looked for each of those 15 documents, and all of us collectively have found only seven of those fifteen. Again, all fifteen of them are reflective of statements that she made, either to federal law enforcement, to state police, via email — but they are all supposed to be reflective of her accounting of events in one way or another, and yet more than half of the documents that are supposedly attributable to this person are missing, including three memoranda prepared by the FBI reflecting interviews that they conducted with her in the fall and summer of 2019 — I’m sorry, in the fall and summer of 2019.

“So what I think is also very important to underscore here is that not all of her interview files are missing. It’s just some of the interview files,” added Cabrera, hinting at a targeted deletion.

“Well, most, “ replied Rubin, adding, “Because we know that this woman gave four interviews to the FBI, at least according to this index. Only one of those interview memoranda has been shared with the public, and that interview doesn’t contain any of her apparent allegations against Donald Trump — and yet we know that she has made them.”

“How do we know? Because the FBI’s own internal correspondence and a presentation that they put together in the summer of 2025 reflects that this woman is also the same person who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her. Where she said that, to whom she said it, we still don’t know, because three of her interview memoranda are missing from the public production of the files,” Rubin concluded.

NPR’s report on the missing files also added details as to their content, noting, “Some files have not been made public despite a law mandating their release. These include what appears to be more than 50 pages of FBI interviews, and notes from conversations with a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse decades ago when she was a minor.” The Trump Justice Department did not comment to NPR when asked to explain the missing pages.

