‘F*ck You Motherf*ckers!’ Dan Bongino Rages at ‘Lunatics’ Harassing Erika Kirk, Says They ‘Deserve’ Hellfire

Dan Bongino cursed out unnamed “f*cking lunatics” he said were harassing Erika Kirk, bombarding her with texts and social media posts falsely accusing her of involvement in the assassination of her husband Charlie Kirk.

The former deputy FBI director’s tirade came just one day after Candace Owens promoted her new “investigative series” called “Bride of Charlie.” The teaser focuses at first on Kirk’s killing in September before segueing into commentary about his widow and Israel. The announcement was met with widespread and loud pushback, including from top MAGA influencers.

Owens has pushed a conspiracy theory alleging Erika Kirk betrayed her husband murder for some time.

Opening his show on Rumble on Tuesday, Bongino slammed the accusations levelled at Erika Kirk as “the sickest thing” he’d seen in “a long time,” and warned escalating rhetoric around the subject was being pushed by some who “claim the mantel of our side.”

“We have to excise this cancer,” he said, as he added: “No movement can survive this.”

Rounding on “lunatics” he said had been harassing Erika Kirk, he continued:

Erika, I didn’t choose this man. She didn’t choose this. Imagine sitting there and you find out from Twitter or, I don’t know, text or a phone call or that your husband was just shot in the neck for the entire world to see on social media at a public event. I can’t imagine that. I know you can’t either. Then you gotta go through this? Then you got a bunch of absolute f*cking lunatics, sending her emails: “You did it.” Comments, tweets? F*ck you! F*ck you! Go f*ck yourself, you demonic f*cking scum.

Bongino called for “everyone” to “restrain their emotions” and warned that there was “no turning back” after “going down the road of violence.”

Still, furious, he raged at those accusing Erika Kirk once again:

I’m sorry if the language distracts from you, but I can think of no other New York way to say it than f*ck you motherf*ckers! You deserve to feel the little licks of the flames of hell on every inch of your body. F*ck you. If there’s an afterlife, oh, and I believe there is, I believe in the second creation, I don’t pretend to be the judge and jury, but I know you’re not in it.

Watch above via X.

