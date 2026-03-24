‘Idiots!’ MS NOW’s Mika Brzezinski Lambasts ICE Agents Amid Airport Deployment

MS NOW anchor Mika Brzezinski slammed President Donald Trump for deploying ICE agents to airports nationwide, saying it only served as a bad reminder of the “disaster” the ICE “idiots” inflicted upon American cities as part of the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Brzezinski skewered the president and the immigration agents while co-hosting Morning Joe on Tuesday.

“I think what’s happening at the nation’s airport is sort of a metaphor for what’s happening across the country with things falling apart and this president owning the problem,” Brzezinski said. “I don’t think this is owning me or liberals in any way.”

She continued:

You go to the airport now and you see ICE agents [and] you’re reminded of the ICE disaster across the country, with these idiots slipping in the streets with phones and guns. At times, people getting killed and getting hurt and people being ripped out of their homes, some of them American citizens. Doesn’t matter, they all have rights. And now people get reminded of that when they go to the airport and deal with this, and they’ve got these guys walking around for the first time ever, not wearing masks. And I don’t think they’re comfortable with it, either.

Her co-host and husband Joe Scarborough chimed in with a “right” as she went off.

He then said, “By the way, this doesn’t appear to be a spring picnic for a lot of these ICE agents as well who don’t want to be in there.”

“No, I just said that,” Brzezinski said.

“This is a genuinely bad idea for everyone involved,” Scarborough continued.

He then said this is the complete opposite of a Reese’s peanut butter cup, where two good flavors come together.

“This is two horrible political stories that are bound together by Republicans, where you have long lines at airports, and then you have ICE, which is a personification of the Republican Party’s meltdown on masked deportation and immigration.” he said.

Their blistering remarks come a day after ICE agents started working at airports to help reduce the hours-long security lines that have caused chaos from coast-to-coast during the ongoing government shutdown.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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