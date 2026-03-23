‘You May Have Changed the World’: Conservative Radio Hosts Interview Caller Who Recommended Trump Use ICE at Airports

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A woman who may have given President Donald Trump the idea to use ICE agents at airports nationwide after sharing her plan last week on the Clay & Buck radio program called the show back on Monday to discuss the aftermath.

“Linda from Arizona” told hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton she thought of the ICE suggestion after talking to her granddaughter, who had told her the security lines were especially long while traveling for spring break. She then shared that idea on the conservative radio show last Friday, and Travis relayed it hours later during an appearance on Fox News.

The following day, Trump announced he would be using ICE agents to help with the coast-to-coast chaos at airports during the government shutdown.

She then called back from her Green Valley, Arizona home on Monday to do a mini-victory lap with the hosts.

“You may have changed the world. You know this, right?” Sexton told her while smirking. “We can’t prove this, but you may have changed the trajectory of this election year, of the Trump administration, and perhaps the world as we know it.”

Linda said it felt “great,” but that only one of her friends so far had connected that her suggestion may have led to Trump’s decision. CNN media reporter Brian Stelter drew more attention to it on Monday with a story titled, “Trump’s ICE airport idea came after a radio host pitched it on Fox News.”

The caller told Travis and Sexton she was thrilled that she was able to connect with them last week, considering she’s been calling in to radio shows for 15 years. “No telling how many other ideas you’ve had that could’ve changed the world,” Travis joked.

Linda told the hosts that after speaking to her granddaughter post-spring break, “I thought, ‘This is really stupid. Why don’t we just fill in with the ICE agents because they’re all the same agency.'”

She added that if Trump did in fact take the idea from her, it showed Trump is the “kind of President who listens to the American people. And he’s also the kind of person, as a businessman, who gets things done and knows how to get things done. It doesn’t have to go through a committee for six months or a year.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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