President Donald Trump took a shot at “liberal” Joe Rogan while the podcaster and comedian joined him for a Saturday executive order signing.

Rogan stood behind the president in the Oval Office for a signing of an executive order easing restrictions on and opening more research into Ibogaine, a psychoactive medication used to treat substance abuse and addiction. Rogan explained that he’d heard about the drug on his podcast and then texted the president about it.

During the event, Trump praised Rogan as an “amazing guy” and joked he was a “little bit more liberal” than others in the room, likely referring to Rogan’s vocal criticism of the war in Iran. Rogan threw Trump a last-minute endorsement and podcast interview in the 2024 presidential election, but he’s since grown critical of the war, the administration’s mass deportations efforts, and more.

“He’s a little bit more liberal than I am. That’s okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal. But Joe is an amazing guy,” the president said.

He continued by explaining Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz helped him move on the executive order quickly after speaking to Rogan.

Trump said:

He wrote a note about this, and I had it checked out. I didn’t just do it. I went to Bobby and [Dr.] Oz and went to some of the people that work for you, or real pros, and everybody came back with the same answer. You know, normally they’ll come back, because this happens a lot. We have a couple of them like that are they’re not sure. This thing, everybody thought it was incredible. And I told Bobby, I said, Bobby, let’s just do it and get oz involved, and it’s going to get done so quickly.

Rogan recently described himself as “politically homeless” amid Trump’s second term.

“I’ve been politically homeless for a long f*cking time,” he said. “Neither one of them make any sense to me. We need like a logical centrist government that’s, like, just says, there’s a lot of things that we should do to make this country a better place. We can do these things and we don’t have to attach them to left or right.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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