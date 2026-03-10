Joe Rogan Nukes Trump’s ‘Insane’ Iran War: ‘People Feel Betrayed’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan ripped President Donald Trump for his “insane” war against Iran on Tuesday and argued he let down his Make America Great Again supporters by launching it. Rogan also questioned whether Israel prodded Trump into striking Iran.

He shared his thoughts on Operation Epic Fury during his latest podcast with journalist Michael Schellenberger.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on,” Rogan said. “I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

Schellenberger jumped in to say Trump ran on “No endless wars.” Rogan dismissed that quickly.

“They’re all endless,” he said.

Rogan may feel deceived by Trump, but MAGA appears to overwhelmingly back the president so far.

A new YouGov-Economist poll found 91% of MAGA voters and 83% of self-identified Republicans support the war on Iran.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling situation in Iran? MAGA Supporters

🟢 Approve: 91%

🟤 Disapprove: 6%

—

Republicans

🟢 Approve: 83%

🟤 Disapprove: 11% YouGov/Economist | 3/5-9 https://t.co/1V2jnLCOxO pic.twitter.com/QX1lY2mnb5 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 10, 2026

Rogan also questioned if Trump was pushed into attacking Iran by Israel.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me, unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests — like particularly Israel’s interests.”

He added a few minutes later, “clearly Israel wanted this.”

Rogan is not the only prominent pundit who feels that way. Last week, Tucker Carlson called the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “absolutely disgusting and evil,” and said the war was being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel. Megyn Kelly made similar remarks, saying it was “Israel’s war.”

Meanwhile, Trump scoffed when he was asked by ABC’s Rachel Scott if Israel “forced” the U.S. into striking Iran last week. The president said that claim was bogus and that, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Trump on Monday said the war was “pretty much” complete and would be wrapping up “soon.”

Rogan and Schellenberger discussed the war at the start of the Tuesday show. Watch above.

