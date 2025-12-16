JUST IN: Nick Reiner Charged With First Degree Murder in Slaying of Michele and Rob Reiner

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday that Nick Reiner is being charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing to death his parents, famed director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, at their Brentwood home over the weekend.

“These charges will be two counts of first-degree murder, with a special circumstance of multiple murders,” Hochman told reporters at a press conference. “[Nick Reiner] also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon — that being a knife. These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. No decision has been made at this point with respect to the death penalty.”

The charges come after Rob and Michele Reiner were found with their throats slit on Sunday, after the director and his son got into a heated argument at a party at Conan O’Brien’s house the night before. The 32-year-old Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday and is being held without bail. He was arrested “without incident” at Exposition Park, about 14 miles away from the Reiner home, LAPD Chief Jim O’Donnell said on Tuesday.

O’Donnell declined to answer a question on whether there were any signs Nick Reiner was under the influence of drugs when he was arrested. Hochman, when asked if there was “any evidence of mental illness,” said it would come out in court hearings, if there is such evidence.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Nick Reiner struggled with substance abuse issues. The outlet pointed out Nick Reiner and his dad collaborated on the 2015 film Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote with a friend in rehab; the movie offered “an unusually candid glimpse into the inner workings of the Reiner household in those years when Nick’s challenges grew,” THR reported.

Rob Reiner’s decorated Hollywood career started with his first major role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the CBS sitcom All in the Family, a show he was on from 1971 to 1979. He transitioned into becoming one of the most successful filmmakers of his generation, with Reiner directing flicks like This Is Spinal Tap, A Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally, among several others.

Outside of the movie industry, Reiner and his wife were prominent supporters of the Democratic party and progressive causes. Rob Reiner was a frequent guest on Bill Maher’s Real Time on HBO, where he would share his political takes.

Hochman told reporters he anticipated the investigation would be “thorough,” but not necessarily “fast.”

Watch Hochman above, via MS NOW.