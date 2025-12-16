CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten declared the numbers are behind President Donald Trump on loosening restrictions on marijuana and Democrats may need to be worried.

Enten joined Kate Bolduan on Tuesday and argued that Trump loosening regulations on marijuana could end up being his “best politics” in a “long time.”

“This would be some of the best politics that Donald Trump has done in a long period of time if, in fact, the U.S. Decides to reschedule marijuana,” Enten said.

According to Gallup polling, Americans who support legalizing marijuana has jumped from 12% in 1969 to 64% in 2025. People who admit to having used marijuana has also moved from just 4% in 1969 to 47% in 2024.

“You rarely get two in three Americans to agree on anything, but they do in fact agree that marijuana should be legal,” Enten said.

Trump said on Monday that he is “strongly” considering reclassifying marijuana.

“A lot of people want to see it the reclassification, because it leads to tremendous amounts of research that can’t be done unless you reclassify,” he said. “So we are looking at that very strongly.”

Where the president could see a major victory, Enten argued, is with young voters.

According to Gallup polling, 72% of Americans between 18 and 35 want marijuana legal. Nearly half of them also admit to using marijuana.

“Take a look at those under the age of 35, because they have been a real swing group, right? They swung wildly from the 2020 to 2024 election, going increasingly into the president’s column. And then we’ve seen them actually shift back away from the president. This could be an issue that could help, among other issues, help bring them back into the President’s camp,” Enten said.

Marijuana could be spun by the president as a “wedge” issue against Democrats, he added.

“This could be a wedge issue that the president could use, in fact, against his Democratic opposition and say, ‘hey, you know what? Democrats have talked the talk, but I’m actually going to walk the walk when it comes to legalizing marijuana.'”

Watch above via CNN.