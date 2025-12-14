Two people have been found dead at the Los Angeles home of actor and Hollywood director Rob Reiner, according to reports.

The victims have not yet been identified, but first responders called to the Brentwood home found the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, according to the Associated Press.

The ages match those of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Reiner, who starred as Mike “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family, later directed such hit films as The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, and This Is Spinal Tap.

This is a developing story and will be updated.