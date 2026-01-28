‘A Professional’: Tim Walz Praises Tom Homan — But Says He Still Wants ICE ‘Out of Here’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) praised Trump border czar Tom Homan during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night, deeming him “a professional.”

Homan has been dispatched by to Minneapolis President Donald Trump to oversee immigration enforcement operations there in the wake of the death of Alex Pretti at the hands of Border Patrol agents. His arrival has been welcomed by many on both sides of the aisle as an improvement over Border Patrol commander at large Greg Bovino.

“Joining me now is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Governor Walz met with the White House border czar Tom Homan today, who was dispatched to Minneapolis in the wake of Saturday’s fatal shooting. It’s the governor’s first television interview since Alex Pretti was killed,” noted Cooper on Tuesday before asking: “The meeting with Tom Homan, how did that go? What’re your thoughts on that?”

Walz replied:

Well, Tom Homan’s a professional, which is a lot more than Bovino and Kristi Noem. But look, I think the thing we said is we’re very clear about this, that we need these folks out of Minnesota. And we need justice for Renee Good and for Alex. And those were things that we came with. I think the thing that I’m most concerned about is the tone was different. There was a tone shift. I wish it was because of the horrific, you know, shooting that somebody saw some morality, but I think it’s probably the press. But with that being said, I’m not interested in a more efficient metro surge, I’m ready for them to get out of here, and I think that’s what Minnesotans are talking about. So it was progress. Look, I never got a call from Bovino or Noem — nothing, no, nothing — when they’re coming here, and Tom Homan landed last night and he called me last night and asked me to have a meeting and he was there at nine o’clock. So look, I think it’s- , that’s progress, but they started this fire, so we’re not giving anybody credit for putting it out, but right now what we need is we need a return to normalcy by these ICE agents out of here, and you talked about this. In all those meetings with the White House, and with Tom Homan, and his team, nobody asked about Alex or his family, so I appreciate you bringing that up.

Watch above via CNN.

