Hakeem Jeffries Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Trump ‘Lies’ On CNN After Bonkers Ilhan Omar Rant

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) blasted President Donald Trump over his “disgusting” rant about the attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in a new CNN interview.

Rep. Omar was assaulted live on video Tuesday night, after which Trump blurted out a conspiratorial rant suggesting she orchestrated the attack.

“She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump said.

Leader Jeffries was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, during which co-anchor Kate Bolduan led off by asking about Trump’s remarks. Jeffries praised Omar and tore into Trump:

KATE BOLDUAN, CNN ANCHOR: Joining me now to talk about this is the Democratic leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries. Leader, thank you for — so much for being here. I want to ask you first about Ilhan Omar, the congresswoman. You heard — Sara has done extensive — she was in the room at the time. Um, Capitol Police have spoken out and said this is a horrendous and this man should be brought to the — have the toughest charges brought against him possible. The president spoke overnight about this and admitted that he had not seen the video but told ABC News “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.” What’s your reaction to this? REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): Well, that’s a disgusting comment and the president’s lies and misinformation continue to fan the flames of these types of violent incidents. And it’s at a moment like this where we actually need leadership from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and it’s something that we never get from this president. Ilhan Omar, of course, is a strong, courageous, hardworking public servant. This should have never happened. I’m thankful that she is physically OK. She’s mentally strong, as is always the case, and we stand by her. BOLDUAN: Much more to learn about all of that still.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

