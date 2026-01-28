‘The Most Egregious Oversight in the History of the Hall of Fame’: NFL Community Erupts Over Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Snub

The NFL community was up in arms Tuesday when word got out that legendary coach Bill Belichick did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame his first year on the ballot.

Belichick, who’s currently the head coach at the University of North Carolina, is most known for ushering in a period of unprecedented dominance for the New England Patriots. Led by Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, the team won six Super Bowl championships. He also has the most playoff wins of any coach in league history, and is no. 3 on the NFL’s all-time wins leaderboard. It’s a resume unmatched by any coach in history.

Despite this, some on the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting committee felt it was not enough for Belichick to be a first-ballot inductee. The coach needed at least 50 votes to secure a spot in the 2026 class, but only got 40.

The move was almost unanimously viewed as a snub in the sports world. Houston Texas great J.J. Watt said, “There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer.”

I can’t be reading this right. This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame. There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer. https://t.co/OXhL1Sd4FM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2026

In a video posted online, ESPN analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark called it “the most egregious oversight in the history of the Hall of Fame.” In another tweet, he declared that no coach should ever be a first-ballot inductee if Belichick couldn’t earn the votes to do it.

If Bill Belichick isn’t a 1st Ballot Hall of Famer then no coach is! I’ve seen some ridiculous arguments made for players and coaches to be Hall of Famers but this one should have been a no brainer. This level of pettiness and incompetence is extremely sad. No one reveres the… pic.twitter.com/36jypxx0Hj — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 28, 2026

Bill Belichick not being a first ballot Hall of Famer means that no coach should ever be. It means that the voters have decided there isn’t a coaching resume that warrants First Ballot consideration! He is the GREATEST, most ACCOMPLISHED coach of all time! This is egregious! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 27, 2026

Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson also voiced his support, adding that even he agreed Belichick was the greatest coach of all time.

As a HOF coach I think Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time…yes he had a great QB but we all did..he won AFTER THE salary cap and free agency plus I Know how much he LOVES THE NFL and the game..I’m pissed.. https://t.co/1Pfd42a2rd — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 28, 2026

Countless others agreed.

The Disrespect to Coach Belichick is straight out IGNORANT! He’s arguably the BEST NFL COACH TO EVER COACH THE GAME! How quickly we forget the impact Coach Belichick made on all of us! @nfl WOW! #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 28, 2026

Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible https://t.co/EiKUeRPffn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2026

Man there's no way I read that right! Right? Ain't no WAY Bill Belichick ain't 1st Ballot HOF!! That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 28, 2026

Bill Belichick could have cussed out my momma and I would have voted for him for the HOF. A bad look for the entire committee. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 28, 2026

There is no justification for voting against Bill Belichick in the Hall of Fame. It makes the entire process feel like a farce. He’s on a short list of most accomplished people in the history of the sport. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 28, 2026

If Bill Belichick isn’t a 1st Ballot NFL Hall of Famer, then NO ONE SHOULD BE. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 27, 2026

According to an ESPN report, sources claimed former NFL executive Bill Polian told voters that Belichick should “wait a year” to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as some form of punishment for the cheating scandals that blemished his career. Polian, who also has a vote, later told ESPN that he simply heard other voters floating the idea around. The former Buffalo Bills general manager then claimed he didn’t remember if he voted for Belichick to get in.

