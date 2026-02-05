Kamala Harris Ruthlessly Mocked Over Underwhelming Relaunch of 2024 Campaign Account
On Wednesday, the long quiet “KamalaHQ” account on X teased a forthcoming announcement.
And after much speculation that former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris might be mounting another campaign for the White House in 2028, Harris herself emerged to make what turned out to make what was a rather underwhelming announcement on Thursday.
In a video posted by the account, which has rebranded as simply “HQ” (and “@headquarters_67”) Harris spoke beneath the caption, “Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub.”
“Madam Vice President, what’s going on with KamalaHQ?” asked a staffer off-screen.
“Well, I’m so glad you asked. I have good news,” replied Harris. “So, Kamala HQ is turning into Headquarters, and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders. I’m really excited about it. So stay engaged and I’ll see you out there. Thank you.”
The news proved amusing to many.
“’It’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on,’” observed National Review‘s Noah Rothman, parroting Harris. “Where can I invest??”
“’Gen-Z led progressive content hub,’” repeated Republican operative Matt Gorman, also in awe of the language being used to describe the project. ” Magic words for the lib consultant PowerPoint deck.”
“Here I thought she was launching a 2028 bid, not tanking it,” mused RealClearPolitics’ Sean Trende.
“Huge. Historians will look back on American political discourse since our nation’s founding and see two distinct periods–what came before the HQ rebrand and what came after. A year zero moment,” submitted The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles.
And progressive commentator Taylor Lorenz could muster only this.
But wait, there’s more:
