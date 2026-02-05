Kamala Harris Ruthlessly Mocked Over Underwhelming Relaunch of 2024 Campaign Account

On Wednesday, the long quiet “KamalaHQ” account on X teased a forthcoming announcement.

And after much speculation that former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris might be mounting another campaign for the White House in 2028, Harris herself emerged to make what turned out to make what was a rather underwhelming announcement on Thursday.

In a video posted by the account, which has rebranded as simply “HQ” (and “@headquarters_67”) Harris spoke beneath the caption, “Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub.”

“Madam Vice President, what’s going on with KamalaHQ?” asked a staffer off-screen.

“Well, I’m so glad you asked. I have good news,” replied Harris. “So, Kamala HQ is turning into Headquarters, and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders. I’m really excited about it. So stay engaged and I’ll see you out there. Thank you.”

Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub. pic.twitter.com/7EQyz3DFpd — HQ (@headquarters_67) February 5, 2026

The news proved amusing to many.

“’It’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on,’” observed National Review‘s Noah Rothman, parroting Harris. “Where can I invest??”

“It’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on.” Where can I invest?? https://t.co/rJloVua4mh — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 5, 2026

“’Gen-Z led progressive content hub,’” repeated Republican operative Matt Gorman, also in awe of the language being used to describe the project. ” Magic words for the lib consultant PowerPoint deck.”

“Gen-Z led progressive content hub” Magic words for the lib consultant PowerPoint deck https://t.co/zpE8iDfBrJ — Matt Gorman (@MattGorman) February 5, 2026

“Here I thought she was launching a 2028 bid, not tanking it,” mused RealClearPolitics’ Sean Trende.

Here I thought she was launching a 2028 bid, not tanking it. https://t.co/RHGkESnqxc — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) February 5, 2026

“Huge. Historians will look back on American political discourse since our nation’s founding and see two distinct periods–what came before the HQ rebrand and what came after. A year zero moment,” submitted The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles.

Huge. Historians will look back on American political discourse since our nation's founding and see two distinct periods–what came before the HQ rebrand and what came after. A year zero moment. Congrats to all https://t.co/GggAvvSRx4 — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) February 5, 2026

And progressive commentator Taylor Lorenz could muster only this.

But wait, there’s more:

> 67 in the @

> "Gen Z led progressive content hub" (reeks of millennial)

> Kamala Harris

> Podcasts with "diverse leaders" She truly is a microcosm of everything wrong with the democratic party https://t.co/veQomxemMt — Maya Luna (@envisionedluna) February 5, 2026

She really thought a new @ and a fresh rebrand was gonna make us forget the border, the cackle, and her 2024 losing vibes. https://t.co/xh5b75ZXd8 pic.twitter.com/bA83d3cxwj — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) February 5, 2026

If there's one thing the world is clamoring for, it's more of the Harris digital alum https://t.co/6njd270cIs — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 5, 2026

It’s honestly kind of impressive to be this tone deaf https://t.co/93tZ5QZqjH — Trey the Explainer (@Trey_Explainer) February 5, 2026

My children have informed me that “67” is already old, tired, and cringe, so once again, Kamala is coming up short. https://t.co/xg0CHreOJh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) February 5, 2026

[phone rings]

“Hey, honey, turn on the TV.”

“What is it?”

“Kamala Harris is working with People for the American Way to rebrand her social media accounts as ‘Headquarters.’” https://t.co/ejYkmmtCem — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 5, 2026

Kamala Harris took another step toward 2028 today. I am very skeptical that campaign would succeed. pic.twitter.com/gskVmbBUsy — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 5, 2026

The link in the bio goes to an unlaunched Substack. It hasn't even been formatted, or the default language changed. Doing great!https://t.co/QPK1ZfDGZF https://t.co/s6eePH7GLA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2026

Even conditional on almost all losing POTUS candidates becoming unavoidably cringe, this is still totally unbelievable in the how-many-billable-hours-did-THIS-idea-cost way. https://t.co/k2PfvS8vtR — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) February 5, 2026

Oh thank god it was just more dumb shit https://t.co/RORB1L9wn7 — 𝓔𝓶 ♡ (@emkenobi) February 5, 2026

