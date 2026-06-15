‘All Right, Listen’: Hakeem Jeffries And Local NY News Anchor Throw Down Over Rising Prices

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto sparred over the high cost of living during a Monday interview, with Scotto throwing back to the Obama years to make her point.

Jeffries explained that Democrats want the “costly war of choice” with Iran to end so the government can get back to “actually trying to make life better for the people of New York City and for the people of this country.”

He continued, “The cost of living is way too high, America’s far too expensive, and perhaps we should actually focus on solving our own problems here in the United States of America, as opposed to getting involved in this war overseas that involved more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, and we’re not even sure at the end of the day we’re better off than we were prior to the war.”

“Well, can we be positive?” Scotto asked. “Maybe something good is going to come of this. I mean, you got the Knicks hat on. Everybody’s coming together. We’re coming together as a city. Maybe something good will come out of the Iran peace deal.”

“Well, listen, I think the positive thing, hopefully for the American people is that the Congress, working with the administration, can actually focus on the problems that the American people want us to solve, which will make their lives better,” Jeffries said as Scotto cut him off.

“All right, listen — The gas prices were this high under Obama, too, so…”

“Well, listen —” Jeffries began.

“And Biden. Right, President Biden? Didn’t we have gas prices at over $5?”

“Well, there were gas prices in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic situation,” Jeffries said.

“And I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen. But listen, that’s in the past. We’re moving forward,” Scotto said. “We got a big Knicks celebration happening on Thursday!”

Watch the clip above via Good Day New York on Fox 5.

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