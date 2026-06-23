‘An All-Time Low!’ NatSec Dem Torches Trump DNI Pick On CNN Over Bombshell Firings

House National Security Committee Ranking Member Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) slammed bombshell firings by Trump acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Bill Pulte, telling CNN anchor Sara Sidner the action is “an all-time low!”

Pulte — President Donald Trump’s widely-derided pick to replace the ousted Tulsi Gabbard — reported for work early and made good on reports he was going to clean house. Multiple outlets reported Monday that Pulte has begun slashing jobs at ODNI and other agencies.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Sidner asked Beatty if the Trump administration informed Congress about the firnigs, and Beatty ripped the moves:

SARA SIDNER: First to the firings at the Office of Director of National Intelligence. Were you, as a congressperson, made aware of the firings happening in the first place by the acting director?

REP. JOYCE BEATTY (D-OH): Well, Sara, thank you, first of all, for having me here.

Absolutely not. This is the business as usual that Trump and his administration is doing. They are not working within the confines of what they should do. We’ve seen that across the board with every issue. But this is an all-time low. To bring someone in who has absolutely no experience, totally unqualified to do the job, and while we are facing all of the critical wars that we are in, this is very dangerous. This is more than just terminating people. This is very dangerous to our national security and to this country.

SIDNER: Democrats on the intelligence committees that warned Pulte against these sweeping firings, it appears that’s what’s happening. So, what do you — what do you do now?

BEATTY: Well, I think that we’re going to have to stand up to this. It’s not only Democrats. There were also some Republicans who —

SIDNER: That’s true.

BEATTY: — were against this because he’s unqualified. We are back in session in the House today. This is at the top of the agenda. We have a very strong intelligence committee. And we’re going to continue to push back and fight back with this because it’s what we must do.

And we’re having some victories across the board. People are now feeling more empowered to take Donald Trump on because we know that he does not have the best interests of this country. We also know that he’s not qualified to do the job. Anyone that would put someone in this position and back him up with all that’s going on speaks for itself.