NEW POLL: Americans Disapprove of Trump’s WH UFC Arena Troll — By Whopping 7 to 1

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Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) arena that’s being built at the White House — by more than double those who approve — and by a 7-to-1 margin when asked if it should be permanent.

The Trump-backed “Freedom 250” organization has been in the news this week after its “Great American State Fair” concert series fell apart.

But they’re also putting on a UFC fight this month, for which a 5,000-capacity arena is being constructed on the South Lawn of the White House. Trump dropped a post earlier this week trolling critics by floating the idea of making the arena permanent.

That wouldn’t go over well with most Americans, according to YouGov daily surveys taken on Friday.

Respondents were asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the White House hosting a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight as part of its Freedom 250 celebrations?”

Disapprovers outnumbered approvers 51% to 27% — including 55% to 18% among independents.

Things got a little worse when U.S. adults were asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of building a temporary UFC arena on the White House’s South Lawn?”

Americans disapprove of the arena by a 57% to 24% margin, and 60% to 17% among independents.

But respondents to the poll were even more clear when asked, “Would you approve or disapprove of making the UFC arena on the White House’s South Lawn a permanent fixture there?”

A whopping 73% disapproved, with only 10% saying they approved. Even among Republicans, 59% said no to Trump’s idea versus 17% who liked it.

At a White House event on Thursday, Trump was asked about the arena and gushed about the structure, but confirmed it will not be permanent:

REPORTER: We’re waiting outside to come into the Oval Office. Everyone is looking at the UFC structure, the claw. Are you happy with how that’s coming along? And what are you expecting? PRESIDENT TRUMP: We put it up in five days. It’s incredible. And I told yesterday the story of the Eiffel Tower, and it was 1889 it was put up. It was going to be brought down right after the World’s Fair ended. It was up for a short while. And they said, well, let’s leave it a little bit longer. Then they said, let’s leave it a little longer. It never came down. It was 18 — I think 1889, the World’s Fair in Paris. So I jokingly said, you know, let me tell you something about the Eiffel Tower. No, no, it’ll come down. There were actually some people said he wants to leave it up.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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