Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) went after conservative commentator Mark Levin for pushing fake news about Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On Thursday evening, Levin shared a story claiming that independent journalist Nick Shirley said he had “proof” that Greene was “bribed” to switch sides.

Greene was, for years, one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, but in recent months, she’s grown far more critical of him and the administration on the economy, the Iran war, the Epstein files, and more.

“Oh my,” Levin wrote in reaction to the false story.

X provided additional context to the post, with the statement reading: “Denied by Nick Shirley, this story originates from the satire account, ‘America’s Last Line of Defense,’ which states nothing on its page is real.”

Shirley himself had responded to Levin’s post, saying, “This is not true.”

This is not true — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) June 5, 2026

Massie, who recently lost his Republican primary battle against a Trump-backed candidate, was thrown for a loop as to why Levin would post the fake story at all.

“Are you really this stupid or are you reposting what you know is fake news? Which is it?” the congressman asked Levin.

Are you really this stupid or are you reposting what you know is fake news? Which is it? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 5, 2026

Greene also responded to Levin’s post and cited his work for Fox News.

How do @FoxNews attorneys feel about you spreading lies from a parody account that has already been proven false? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 5, 2026

“How do [Fox News] attorneys feel about you spreading lies from a parody account that has already been proven false?” she asked.

Both Massie and Greene became two of Trump’s most vocal critics on the right, and they even vacationed together in Costa Rica with their respective partners following Massie’s primary defeat in Kentucky.

Massie lost his primary battle earlier this month in what became the most expensive House primary race ever. The Kentucky congressman lost to Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein as Trump repeatedly trashed Massie online and urged voters to push him out of Congress.

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