Chris Hayes Drops Sexting Doozy on Graham Platner During Intense Grilling: ‘These Were Adult Women?’

MS NOW host Chris Hayes dropped a doozy of a sexting question on controversial Senate candidate Graham Platner (D-ME) when he asked him if he confirmed the ages of the women involved.

Platner has weathered a blizzard of controversy over a blizzard of past comments and a tattoo that he claims he did not know had Nazi connotations when he got it, and has since covered.

On the heels of a story containing allegations of sexually explicit texts sent early in his marriage, Platner now faces a bombshell New York Times report alleging misconduct with women.

On Thursday night’s edition of MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes, Platner sat for a marathon grilling on the controversies roiling his campaign.

In one exchange, Hayes pursued the sexting allegations for a solid six minutes plus despite Platner’s lengthy shot at sidestepping it, and concluded by asking him to confirm “these were adult women”:

HAYES: Can we talk — I want to talk about the piece that came out before this, which was about the — what your wife had alerted your internal campaign folks to. And — and just to sort of stipulate, to get out ahead, that like, I think some people view this as a real betrayal by your former campaign manager and that — that may be true. And I understand and I also watch the video that your wife put out, which I found incredibly compelling and moving, about what you’ve worked through. But just to be clear again on the details here, and there’s obviously two subtexts here, right? This is you facing Maine voters in a primary and also a general election that’s going to happen. We all know that, right? We’re all on the same page.

Were you sending sexually explicit messages to other women back in 2023-2024 as reported in the piece?

PLATNER: So this is the first time in my life that Amy and I’s marriage has been the interest of people besides Amy and I.

HAYES: Yes.

PLATNER: And it’s — it’s definitely a bit jarring, a bit strange. It’s also a marriage that is very strong and that I do believe we deserve some privacy in. I will just say this, I — at the beginning of our marriage, I made mistakes and Amy held me accountable for them. And we worked through them. And the work that we did made our marriage significantly stronger. And who we are today is an incredibly faithful and happy married couple.

Amy is my best friend. I love her more than anything else. And quite honestly, the hardest part about this whole campaign is I don’t get to spend as much time with her as I like to. And so it has been a — yeah, it’s been a hard experience to have — have gone through this together as a couple long before our lives were brought out into the public, and then to have it essentially outed by someone that we put our trust in, who then turned around and betrayed Amy’s trust and has now turned, frankly, our private parts of our marriage into a bit of a public political spectacle.

It’s — it’s hard. But it is — but it’s our marriage and it’s a good marriage. And we’re very happy in it and we’re very happy with each other. And I thank my lucky stars every single day that Amy is my wife and that she has given me a lot of — a lot of grace and a lot of love over the years. And I’m a lucky man for it.

HAYES: (inaudible) you don’t want to get into specifics, in details, and I can — I can respect part of that, but I do want to just make sure on the timeline, right? Because I think there’s — there’s two things going through people’s heads a little bit here, which is, you know, you have talked about self-medicating with alcohol and being pretty messed up when you got back from the service and trying to figure out what you’re doing and doing things maybe you don’t — you wouldn’t stand by now and saying things you wouldn’t stand by.

But this is 2023. And so there’s a — there’s a difference in the time. And I think the first question is like, when did this stop? If it stopped, if there was stuff that you’re not proud of that you worked out with your wife, you don’t want to talk about the details, when did it stop?

PLATNER: Oh, it — it stopped when it was happening. I mean, like, it was a — Amy and I — Amy and I — it happened soon after we got married. And we dealt with it very, very early in our relationship. And so that’s — that’s when it stopped.

HAYES: Are there texts of yours, pictures of yours floating around out there, which, again, maybe from a time capsule, but people I think are understandably a little nervous, maybe you’ll be the nominee, probably be the nominee for the Maine Senate on Tuesday, and then it’s October 10th, and here’s a text or picture of Graham Platner that is not the kind of thing that you want to see? Like, are you worried about that? Are there texts like that?

PLATNER: I’m — I’m not worried about it. I mean, I — one, I went — as I’ve talked, I went through my life through a number of years struggling and not exactly acting under — with the best behavior. I’ve been very, very open about that. And if people would like to continue to drag things up from that time in my life, I’m sure that we are going to see at some point somebody attempt to do exactly that.

Just know that these are things that happened before I became a public figure, before I got into politics. And it’s a part of my life that I’m very happy to talk about and talk about the struggles within. And so I do think that as we move forward, you know, what we’ve built up here is really something quite spectacular.

It’s very new. And I think one of the reasons why it’s worked so well is because I have been very open with the people of Maine. I go all over the state. I’ve held over 80 town halls. And I ask or I answer questions from Mainers regardless of what the question is. I’ve made myself very accessible to people. And I want them to know about my struggles because I firmly believe that if you believe in a transformational politics, you’ve got to believe in the ability for people to transform.

And my journey is one of transformation. And I’m very happy to talk about that earlier part in my life. And I have no doubt that people will attempt to continue to revisit Reddit posts, continue to try to revisit parts of my past. But I think what’s really important to note here is that these are things that I talk about in my past, things that I’m not proud of, but it is a past that I had to go through to get where I am today. And I’m very proud of who I am today. And I’m very proud of the movement that we’ve built up here in Maine.

HAYES: Just to be clear, just about revisiting, right, I mean, I think channeling concerns, I think, of Democratic voters and — and Democratic officials, and a lot of people, right, that it’s not a question of revisiting, right? It’s new revelations. Like vis-a-vis, you know, texts or pictures. And I just — I know you want to give some privacy to your marriage, but I really do feel like I need to get these answers from you, which is like, the people you were texting with, whatever that was, in whatever context, they were adult women. You knew that. And it was consensual. Is that true?

PLATNER: Yes.

HAYES: And you have that — you confirmed that. You knew their age.

PLATNER: Yes. Oh, God, I mean, yeah, yes, of course.

HAYES: I want to play something for you that was a reaction of Senator Elissa Slotkin as this story came out. She was talking to MS NOW, and she had this to say. Again, I don’t even know if she had gotten a chance to read — read that story yet. So she may be reacting to essentially the headline, but here’s what she had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELISSA SLOTKIN (D), MICHIGAN: I have not read the whole thing. I look forward to the day where I am not answering every single week a question about bad behavior by another dude. I just — I look forward to that day.

(LAUGHTER)

NICOLLE WALLACE, HOST, DEADLINE: WHITE HOUSE: You and me, both.

SLOTKIN: On camera, live. I look forward to that. And I haven’t read like the piece, but what my team told me, like, look, first of all, I think about the women who are coming forward. Second of all, I think if — if there are allegations of violence, I got a real problem with that. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, if there’s violence, that’s not OK. So I haven’t gotten into the details. I’m sure I’ll have to get, just like every week, the same briefing from my team on what happened and what — you know, and but frankly, I’m sick of it. We’ve got a lot of bigger issues to, you know, fry here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: What’s your response to that?

PLATNER: My response is that I — I agree. If there was violence, that’s a huge issue. But those allegations are false. And I also agree with the senator that we do have much bigger things to fry here.

You know, we are talking about a moment in American history that is going to go down as quite unique. We are facing incredible challenges across our society. Here in the State of Maine, we’re facing the fact that our health care system is collapsing and people can’t afford homes, and the average Mainer is struggling just to pay their bills because the price of goods and services continues to go up. And that’s why we built this movement.

I — I will say that, you know, it is — I am — the people of Maine are the people that I’m trying to answer to here. The opinions of the pundit class, the opinions of, frankly, just even establishment politicians, that’s not my audience. That’s not who I’m trying to appeal to. And they can have their opinions and they’re entitled to them.

But to me, it’s the people of Maine who I’m going out to, listening to every single day, and trying to make sure that I can represent their values and their will in the United States Senate. And — and that’s why I go out and will continue to go out and face my future constituents day in and day out.

HAYES: Part of that, though, and people of Maine, right, is that like they’re going to react to new information, right? They’re going to — they’re going to keep forming an opinion and you’re going to run a very — again, if you are the nominee, as you know, it appears you are headed to be, a pretty brutal campaign against Susan Collins, who is — has been a real electoral colossus and has beaten back, you know, nominee after nominee and did beat Sarah Gideon by however many points after she was polling up 9.

And when people think to themselves, and I know this was the meeting that you had in Washington, right, where you stood in front of Democratic senators and said, you know, the worst rumors you’ve heard aren’t true, I think was the sentence that was reported, at this point I guess people have to take you at your word that that’s true and that there’s nothing else. Is that what you are saying?

PLATNER: Yes. Oh, of course. And even this new reporting, the — the new things are false. And the fact that I was, you know, a bad boyfriend a decade ago, that’s something I’ve talked about openly at length for quite some time in multiple places. So there is an element where, yeah, no, I mean, there — now I have no doubt, like I mentioned earlier, that this is a dirty campaign. I do expect the Republican Party to fight as dirty as possible. And I expect them to try to create things. I expect them to try to drag stuff up consistently, but there won’t be anything new.

It’s going to be a rehashing of essentially the same stuff. And I honestly think that’s why it’s just going to fall flat, because I’ve been incredibly open and accountable for everything throughout this campaign. When we’ve been faced with allegations of things, when people have brought up stuff from my past, I don’t run away from it. In fact, I lean into it and we have a deep conversation about it because I do think people need to see that it is possible to really change over time and become a better person.

And every single day I wake up trying to be a better version of myself than the day before. And that’s exactly what I’m going to continue to do. And I think that’s a — it’s a pretty core part of our message and a core part of the campaign itself. And whether it’s being accountable for my — my online behavior at an earlier part of my life, whether it’s realizing that a tattoo I had was harmful to some folks, I immediately got it covered up, whether it’s being accountable to my wife, which everybody has very publicly learned about, these are things that, like, accountability is important to me, and I’m going to continue being honest and accountable about things that are real. But I am going to push back against allegations that are just patently untrue.