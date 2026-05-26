Thomas Massie Vacations With Marjorie Taylor Greene in Costa Rica After Primary Defeat

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is coping with his primary loss last week by vacationing in Costa Rica with former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources with direct knowledge, TMZ reported that Massie, his wife Carolyn Grace Moffa, Greene, and her fiancé Brian Glenn “are all chilling together in Costa Rica.” The report includes a photo of the four posing together on the beach.

Massie lost a Republican primary challenge to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein last Tuesday after President Donald Trump endorsed Gallrein in what was the most expensive House primary ever. Massie had been a thorn in Trump’s side on several issues, including the Jeffrey Epstein files and the Iran war. On Monday, Massie announced he had filed to run again in 2028 so he can continue to fundraise while he decides his political future. He also vowed to release the names of powerful people who appear in the Epstein files, but who have not yet been exposed.

Greene retired in January in the middle of her term after running afoul of Trump (and right after qualifying for her congressional pension) over the Epstein files and later, after leaving office, the Iran war.

This month, Glenn announced during a live appearance from the White House that he is exiting Real America’s Voice.

“This has been really the only life I’ve known, you know, chasing the news, being in front of the camera,” Glenn said at the time. His announcement came just nine days after Trump referenced Greene during a press gaggle in the Oval Office.

“You know, you act so good,” the president told Glenn. “I love this guy. He’s a great guy, even though I don’t love his girlfriend too much.”

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