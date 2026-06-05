‘One of the Worst People in Maine’: Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Goes Scorched Earth on Graham Platner After NYT Bombshell

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade unleashed on Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner (D) on Friday in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report accusing the Democrat of “unsettling” behavior towards women.

Kilmeade made the scathing comments during a segment on the Times piece, in which several ex-girlfriends accused Platner of demeaning behavior, getting physical with women, and calling his now covered-up Nazi tattoo, “my Totenkopf.”

After co-host Ainsley Earhardt called the Times article “a gift for Republicans,” Kilmeade teed off, calling the allegations “similar” to those against Eric Swalwell, the Democratic California gubernatorial candidate who dropped his bid amid allegations of sexual misconduct and rape.

“I haven’t even heard a Republican weigh in on Platner because he is such a flawed candidate,” Kilmeade said. “By the way, in Maine, in Democrats, this is not only a questionable character. This is one of the worst people in Maine, it seems, by what we know about him already. Let alone the person you say is going to bring manhood and the man card and the male vote back to the Democratic Party. This is what new leadership looks like. This is a disciple of Bernie Sanders. And now has to apologize for his background.”

He added, “I don’t know who does background checks now, but did they even Google him before they anointed him?”

When Earhardt pointed out other “troubling” aspects of the Times piece, Kilmeade called Platner’s tattoo “the biggest thing.”

Platner has since covered the tattoo and denied knowing that it was a Nazi symbol. He has claimed he got the tattoo with fellow Marines during a Croatia trip in 2007 and did not understand its meaning at the time, though CNN reporting has cast doubt on his plea of ignorance.

Despite the scandals, Platner holds a slight lead over incumbent Susan Collins (R) in the Maine Senate race, according to a new UMASS Lowell poll.

Watch above via Fox News.

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