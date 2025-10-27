Black Republican Shreds Gavin Newsom Over ‘Code-Switching’ Accent: ‘White’ Liberals Are the ‘Most Racist’

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) skewered California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) for “code-switching” his accent to appear more relatable to Black men, with the Black Republican lawmaker saying it is yet another example of White liberals being racist, whether they realize it or not.

Hunt, during an appearance on conservative influencer Benny Johnson’s podcast on Monday, went off on Newsom for his interview on the All the Smoke podcast this past weekend.

During his conversation with ex-NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Newsom said he grew up “hustling” in Marin County and routinely ate cheap dinners, like Kraft mac and cheese, as a kid. His recounting of his supposedly hardscrabble upbringing went a bit viral over the weekend, with one X clip racking up 1.8 million views.

This, according to Hunt, was a textbook case of White liberals talking down to Black men.

“The White, benevolent liberal is the most racist person I’ve ever seen in the history of this country, and many of them don’t even know it,” Hunt said. “The condescending tone in which they address us is utterly ridiculous.”

That cohort, Hunt said, “don’t view us as equal at all — and by us, I mean Black people. They talk down to us, they think we are too stupid to get an ID to vote, they think that we’re incapable of following the law, they always want to give us hand outs instead of ‘hand ups.'”

Johnson was holding back a smirk while Hunt ripped Newsom. He chimed in that Newsom’s podcast appearance was “cringe,” and that the California Dem was “dragged” for it online.

Newsom, Hunt added, acted like a guy who, after talking to two Black basketball players, thought “I’m a brother now too, because I’m hip and I’m down.”

Hunt added Newsom’s podcast appearance was “quite condescending” and “quite disgusting.”

The 43-year-old Texas Republican was not the only person who mocked Newsom over the podcast, either. Adam Carolla on Monday said he was not buying Newsom’s Dickensian tale about his rough upbringing in the Bay Area.

“You should know his dad was lead counsel for Getty Oil. Getty is like the richest family in the country, maybe in the world… his dad was a judge and a lawyer, and the Gettys were close family friends,” Carolla said, before playing a clip of Newsom’s ATS appearance on his podcast.

Carolla continued: “And when [Newsom] started his winery at 25, he got the money from the Getty family — just like you and I did when we were 25.”

Newsom grew up in Marin County, California. The city where he went to high school, Larkspur, has a median household income of about $135,000 — 60% higher than the average American household.

Watch Hunt go off on Newsom above.