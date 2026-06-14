JUST IN: 12 People Dead After Skydiving Plane Crashes in Missouri

Eleven skydivers and the pilot were killed when their plane crashed in Butler, Missouri, just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The private plane was leaving the Butler Memorial Airport when it did an about face “for an unknown reason before crashing in the area of Business 49 Highway,” according to a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management.

Emergency crews including Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board were combing through the wreckage “to see if any skydivers jumped from the plane before the crash,” Fox 4 News reported.

The crash closed all lanes of Business 49 Highway near the airport, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office said.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

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