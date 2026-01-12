Bombshell Report Reveals Trump is Privately Grousing About Pam Bondi — Considers Her ‘Weak’ and ‘Ineffective’

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that President Donald Trump “has complained to aides repeatedly” in recent weeks about his Attorney General Pam Bondi being “weak” and “ineffective” at pursuing his agenda.

Bondi has long been considered one of the Trump Cabinet Members most likely to be replaced first. Bondi’s handling of the release of the Epstein Files created an uproar among the MAGA base as she claimed she had the files “on her desk” only to later release binders full of irrelevant information to MAGA influencers.

Last September, Trump posted to Truth Social a message to Bondi urging her to prosecute his political enemies. Reporting later revealed that Trump had accidentally posted the message to social media, but it was meant to be a text message to her directly. The message was addressed to “Pam” and read, “What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia???” he wrote, referring to former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

“They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” he insisted.

The WSJ report added, “The criticisms appear to be part of an intense campaign by Trump to pressure the Justice Department to more aggressively pursue his priorities, some of the officials said. Trump has previously criticized Bondi at times, but his vocal concerns about his attorney general have grown more frequent in recent months, officials said.”

Trump has regularly defended Bondi in public, but the WSJ added that he is considering a way to get around her:

This month, Trump has talked with allies about how he could appoint special counsels at the Justice Department because he is so frustrated with what he sees as the slow progress of its work, people familiar with the matter said. Chief among his grievances is what he sees as Bondi’s failure to quickly and effectively prosecute the investigators who had pursued him for years, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, the officials and others familiar with his complaints said. Both criminal cases were dismissed in November by a judge who said the Trump aide who secured the indictment had been improperly appointed to her post.

WSJ report included Trump’s statement on the topic, saying, “Pam is doing an excellent job. She has been my friend for many years. Tremendous progress is being made against radical left lunatics who are good at only one thing, cheating in elections and the crimes they commit.”

Steve Bannon, however, told the WSJ that Bondi is now “bleeding support from her and President Trump’s most loyal troops.”

“Folks are desperate for action and just haven’t seen it,” added Bannon, a longtime Trump advisor turned key MAGA influencer. Trump has a long track record of criticizing his top officials at the Justice Department when he views that they do not do enough to protect him personally. Trump regularly insulted his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, and openly accused Sessions of not adequately using the power of the DOJ for his personal benefit.

Read the full report here.