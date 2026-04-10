ONE SHEET: Trump Attacks MAGA Media; WHCA’s Free Press Problem; Politico’s New Boss Faces First Crisis

The Big Picture

The White House Correspondents’ dinner is at the end of the month, and the press corps is fighting about pocket squares. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blew up his own MAGA coalition on Truth Social, calling Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens low-IQ troublemakers — and Carlson texted back that he feels “sorry” for the president. Hollywood is processing Jeff Shell’s second fall from grace in three years, the WGA inked a deal that essentially punted on AI again, and CNN quietly telegraphed its succession plan. It’s a busy Friday.

Today’s sources: Status | To the Contrary | False Flag | Breaker | Page Six Hollywood | The Ankler | Puck | Tubefilter | Newsbusters | Feed Me | CJR | Awful Announcing | Poynter

Top Story

WHCA INVITES FREE PRESS ANTAGONISTS TO FIRST AMENDMENT CELEBRATION

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, and the newsletter class has a lot of feelings about it — none of them flattering to the press corps.

The controversy crystallized this week when it emerged that CBS News had invited not just Secretary of War Pete Hegseth — the man who booted journalists from the Pentagon and used press briefings to mock reporters — as a guest, but also White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Breaker’s Lachlan Cartwright broke the Miller news exclusively, adding a fresh layer of embarrassment to an already uncomfortable situation. “We invite officials from the Administration every year regardless of who’s in office,” a CBS News spokesperson told Breaker. “That’s because it’s our job to be in the room with sources who matter.”

To the Contrary‘s Charlie Sykes was having none of it. Citing Status reporting that many journalists plan to wear pocket squares and pins bearing the text of the First Amendment as a “subversive gesture,” Sykes offered a tart verdict: “Fighting for freedom of the press with pocket squares and tote bags? Subversive? I think not. More like pathetic.”

Status‘ Natalie Korach had the sharper institutional angle on the Hegseth invitation specifically, quoting an executive from a rival network: “What a slap in the face to the journalists at CBS News to invite the man leading the fight to unilaterally shut down press freedoms in this country.” A CBS News staffer called it “deeply disappointing,” while another told Status it felt like an “access play” — a transaction dressed up as tradition.

Sykes also invoked a pointed framing: The press corps, he wrote, is behaving “more like a battered spouse than the Fourth Estate of yore.” The WHCA invited Trump as its honored guest despite his ongoing attacks on the press and the First Amendment — and the response from within the industry has been, essentially, decorative accessories.

As this newsletter noted: The real story isn’t who gets invited — it’s that news executives are still reaching for the comfort of “bipartisan tradition” while the administration they’re normalizing has made shredding tradition its entire brand. CBS inviting Hegseth isn’t neutral. It’s a choice.

TAKEAWAY: When your act of defiance is a tote bag, you’ve already surrendered the argument. The press corps didn’t lose its nerve this week — it accessorized it.

Three Takes

TRUMP TORCHES HIS OWN COALITION

On Thursday, President Trump took to Truth Social to rage at the wing of MAGA media opposing the Iran war, calling Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones “NUT JOBS” with “Low IQs” who were “thrown off television.” The reaction from the newsletter class was telling — and usefully divergent.

Status | Oliver Darcy Darcy had the most newsworthy material: the Carlson texts. After Trump’s tirade, Darcy checked in with Carlson directly. “More than ever,” Carlson replied when asked if he still loves Trump — then suggested the Israelis have Trump “in a hammerlock” and called himself not blame-assigning but “stating facts.” Darcy also had Candace Owens’ response: “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.” Status framed the episode as a remarkable self-inflicted wound from a president who “has benefited enormously from the propaganda peddled by figures like Carlson over the years.”

False Flag | Will Sommer Sommer zoomed out to the influencer ecosystem, reporting on a feeding frenzy sparked by unsubstantiated rumors of a DOJ probe into whether conservative commentators were being paid by foreign sources to argue for and against the war. Sommer’s sharp observation: Many of the influencers calling loudest for such an investigation — including Benny Johnson, previously caught taking Russian money through Tenet Media — have themselves swum in those waters. The episode revealed, per Sommer, that the MAGA civil war now seemingly requires “federal intervention” in the minds of its own participants.

Newsbusters Newsbusters took a different view entirely, focusing not on Trump’s tirade but on what it sees as a liberal media pile-on. Items flagged this week included MS NOW’s panel appearing to praise the Iranian regime for holding “deep beliefs” while chiding Trump, CNN platforming Marjorie Taylor Greene to call Trump “crazy,” and late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert treating the ceasefire as a punchline. For Newsbusters, the story isn’t MAGA fracture — it’s mainstream media opportunism.

TAKEAWAY: Three outlets, three completely different stories: Status sees a loyalty rupture, Sommer sees a grift ecosystem eating itself, and Newsbusters sees the liberal press dancing on the grave. All three are probably right.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Status | Oliver Darcy

CNN’S QUIET SUCCESSION MOVE: In a memo not previously reported, CNN chief Mark Thompson elevated digital head Alex MacCallum to chief operating officer — a move Status reads as Thompson laying the groundwork for his preferred successor. The pattern mirrors Thompson’s tenure at The New York Times, where his COO Meredith Kopit Levien eventually ascended to CEO. Others jockeying for the CNN presidency — including executive editor Virginia Moseley — will likely read the tea leaves as unwelcome news. … QUOTE (Thompson): “In a remarkable two year run back at CNN, Alex has already achieved an impressive set of critical accomplishments in record time.” … QUICK TAKE: Thompson ran this same playbook at the Times and it worked. The difference is he didn’t have a new billionaire owner arriving to blow up the org chart midway through.

Puck | Dylan Byers

POLITICO’S VIDEO GAMBLE: Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner tapped former ABC News executive producer Jonathan Greenberger as Politico’s next global editor-in-chief — passing over a Spencer Stuart pipeline full of legacy print candidates — because he wants Politico to become a multiplatform video operation. Döpfner’s north star: the Dasha Burns hire, the former NBC correspondent now hosting a Sunday show-style YouTube series. Greenberger has been given a mandate and a budget to find more like her. … QUOTE (source): “Mathias sees Jonathan as ‘the guy who brought in Dasha.'” … QUICK TAKE: Döpfner is betting Politico’s future on a TV producer at exactly the moment Politico’s actual revenue engine — expensive Pro subscriptions for lobbyists — has nothing to do with being on camera.

Breaker | Lachlan Cartwright

🚨SCOOP — POLITICO’S FIRST LEADERSHIP TEST: Days into his tenure, new Politico global EIC Jonathan Greenberger is facing his first real crisis. Senior writer Ankush Khardori departed following a dispute with North America executive editor Alex Burns over birthright citizenship coverage. Khardori told Breaker: “Alex Burns is incompetent and an egomaniac, and everyone in and around Washington media — including Politico’s owners in Germany — is well aware of this fact.” Politico backed Burns, saying it “appreciates Alex’s swift handling of this situation.” … QUOTE (Khardori): “I will not kowtow to people who traffic in the most disgusting elements of American history.” … QUICK TAKE: Greenberger hasn’t been in the chair a week, and he’s already managing a departing writer with nothing to lose and a very loud voice. Welcome to Politico.

Poynter | Tom Jones

SENATORS PUSH BACK ON PENTAGON’S GRIP ON STARS & STRIPES: Six Democratic senators — including Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth — sent a letter to the Pentagon demanding it rescind new editorial controls over Stars & Stripes, the military’s own news organization, per Poynter, citing Semafor’s Max Tani. The Pentagon earlier told the paper to publish content consistent with “good order and discipline” and to “refocus its content away from woke distractions.” The senators called the policy a violation of editorial independence guaranteed by the First Amendment and asked for a response by April 22. … QUOTE (senators’ letter): “DoD’s new policy threatens the credibility of Stars and Stripes, and the reliable flow of unbiased news to service members.” … QUICK TAKE: Hegseth locked reporters out of the Pentagon. Now the Pentagon wants to edit the paper that serves the people inside it. The perimeter keeps expanding.

Breaker | Lachlan Cartwright

🚨SCOOP — BYERS IS WRITING A BOOK — JUST NOT THE ONE YOU’D EXPECT: Puck media reporter Dylan Byers has been shopping a book tentatively titled FANATIC: How Affinity Becomes Identity, which examines the progression from fan to fanatic and the moment admiration evolves into identity, per a proposal reviewed by Breaker. Byers’ agent is UTA’s Pilar Queen — married to New York Times journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, who was recently honored with a First Amendment award from Puck. … QUOTE (Cartwright): “There really is No Juan like Byers.” … QUICK TAKE: The media industry’s sharpest chronicler of fan-driven media is writing about fandom. Whether that’s inspired or ironic probably depends on how you feel about Puck.

False Flag | Will Sommer

MATT TAIBBI’S REBOOT IS ALREADY FALLING APART: Matt Taibbi announced in February that his Substack Racket News would become a “home for reporters” focused on investigative journalism. It has not gone well. Co-host Walter Kirn quit after Taibbi hired Daily Caller reporter Emily Kopp, apparently over differing views on NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya. Kopp has since quietly departed too — she removed Racket from her X profile — while a delighted Kirn announced she was gone. … QUOTE (Kirn): “I’m biding my time while all the big ‘podcasters’ wipe one another out with their bizarre rivalries.” … QUICK TAKE: Taibbi’s contrarian-collective experiment collapsed before it launched. When you build a newsroom around cranks, don’t be surprised when they crank on each other.

CJR | Susie Banikarim

FARGO FIRES ITS TRUMP CRITICS: Forum Communications, which owns more than 35 newspapers including the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, cut three longtime columnists — Jim Shaw, Joan Brickner, and Jack Zaleski — all of whom had been sharply critical of Trump. The outlet told them to avoid national subjects without local focus after the 2024 election. Brickner, the Forum’s only regular Black columnist, was being paid $75 a week. More than sixty protesters gathered outside the Forum’s offices last week. CEO Bill Marcil Jr. called it “strictly a business decision based on data and feedback.” The columnists are skeptical. … QUOTE (Shaw): “I know that Bill Marcil Jr. has been telling people that one of the reasons I got fired was because I write too much about Trump.” … QUICK TAKE: Seventy-five dollars a week for the paper’s only Black columnist, cut for writing too much about Trump. The business decision explanation isn’t doing the work Forum thinks it’s doing.

Feed Me | Emily Sundberg

WSJ’S VIDEO TEAM IS NOW 65 PEOPLE: The Wall Street Journal‘s video head Maral Usefi told Press Gazette the paper has pivoted from optimizing for YouTube to doubling down on its own platforms, with new hires focused on reporters who can break stories on camera. The team operates around six strategic pillars including original investigative journalism, breaking news, and habit-building franchises. … QUOTE (Usefi): “That’s really the money, right? We need to nail that to be able to deliver that value.” … QUICK TAKE: Sixty-five people is larger than some movie production companies, per Sundberg. The Journal is betting that video journalism isn’t a feature — it’s the product.

Awful Announcing | Sean Keeley

THE RUSSINI-VRABEL STORY IS ALREADY FAN FICTION: When Page Six published photos of The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel together at an Arizona resort — holding hands, hugging, lying side by side in a hot tub — it didn’t tell a complete story. That was, per Awful Announcing’s Sean Keeley, entirely the point. Russini said the photos were taken from a larger gathering of six people; Vrabel called it “completely innocent”; The Athletic‘s executive editor said the images lacked “essential context.” But the insinuation engine was already running. … QUOTE (Keeley): “Page Six did its job and did it well. They knew exactly what they were doing.” … QUICK TAKE: Page Six didn’t need a smoking gun. They needed enough smoke to let the internet build the fire. In 2026, that’s a perfectly viable editorial strategy — which is the actual scandal.

Newsbusters | Nicholas Spinnato

MS NOW PANEL PRAISES IRAN’S “DEEP BELIEFS”: On Wednesday’s The 11th Hour, host Stephanie Ruhle and her panel drew Newsbusters’ ire for appearing to praise the Iranian regime for holding “deep beliefs” they would “die for,” while chiding Trump for not holding America in similar regard. Former Under Secretary of State Rick Stengel also weighed in on the human chains controversy. Newsbusters described the segment as “bizarre.” … QUOTE (Newsbusters headline): “At Least Iran Has an Ideology, Unlike Trump.” … QUICK TAKE: The Iran war broke the old left-right media script. Now, everyone is playing enemy: MAGA is the anti-war movement, MS NOW is defending Iran’s ideology, and Newsbusters is somehow the most confused of all.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Page Six Hollywood | Tatiana Siegel

SHELL-EBRATION ON THE MELROSE LOT: Jeff Shell‘s exit as Paramount president was met with celebration on the studio lot, multiple sources tell Page Six Hollywood — which had reported days earlier that Shell was already out. Shell, who was fired from NBCUniversal three years ago amid a sexual harassment scandal, clashed with co-chair Josh Greenstein and global marketing chief Josh Goldstine — whom Shell had fired at Universal eight years prior. The final blow came from high-stakes gambler RJ Cipriani‘s lawsuit alleging Shell shared confidential details of a $7.7 billion Paramount+ streaming deal with him before it was public. Cipriani was taking a victory lap Wednesday: “Do the Ellisons think people are dumb? They’re spinning their tires.” … QUOTE (high-ranking executive): “Nobody misses him. He alienated all of the content people.” … QUICK TAKE: Shell walked away from a quiet life at RedBird to take a $25 million contract that lasted nine months and ended in scandal — again. The chair was worth it, apparently.

The Ankler | Sean McNulty

DISNEY JOINS Q2 LAYOFF CHORUS: Disney is preparing to cut approximately 1,000 employees “in the next few months,” per The Ankler citing Deadline, with new CEO Josh D’Amaro enlisting Bain & Co. to find efficiencies, per The Ankler citing The Wall Street Journal. The cuts are focused on eliminating duplicative positions as Disney consolidates its film, TV and streaming marketing groups. The internal initiative has been named — with no apparent irony — “Project Imagine.” … QUOTE (McNulty): “Project Imagine. As in, imagine yourself collecting unemployment!” … QUICK TAKE: Disney’s marketing consolidation is real business logic. The branding of the process suggests whoever named it has never collected unemployment.

The Ankler | Richard Rushfield

THE WGA PUNTED ON AI. AGAIN.: The Writers Guild’s new four-year deal with the AMPTP delivers a major win on healthcare — a $321 million infusion into the health plan — but on artificial intelligence, the guild secured little more than a continuation of meetings and a commitment to notify writers when their work is licensed for AI training. Rushfield was withering: the guild had three years since the last contract to develop a real AI strategy and produced essentially nothing actionable. … QUOTE (Rushfield): “AMPTP agreed to ‘… continue to hold meetings with the WGA’? Wow. They got that out of them, did they?” … QUICK TAKE: Healthcare or bust was the WGA’s mandate, and they got it. AI will be somebody else’s problem — probably in 2030, when the contract expires and the tsunami has already arrived.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

Since the Iran war began last June, “MAGA civil war” has been one of the newsletter class’s favorite narratives — and one of its most embarrassing recurring misfires. Every week brought fresh predictions of a conservative coalition fracturing, and every week the fracture failed to fully materialize. The reason, in retrospect, was that the disagreement was still ideologically coherent: interventionists versus isolationists, a legitimate intra-conservative foreign policy debate dressed up as existential rupture.

So the newsletter class trained itself to be skeptical of the frame. Cry wolf enough times, and you stop hearing the howling.

Which raises the question nobody asked this week: What if this time is actually different? Tucker Carlson suggesting Trump is the Antichrist isn’t a policy position — it’s a loyalty rupture. Alex Jones calling for the 25th Amendment isn’t isolationism — it’s defection. The chattering class has spent a year so burned by wishcasting that it may now be applying the same skepticism to evidence that looks qualitatively different from anything that came before.

The missed observation: the newsletter class may have inoculated itself against recognizing the real thing.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Breaker | Lachlan Cartwright In a single edition, Cartwright broke that CBS News had invited not just Pete Hegseth but also Stephen Miller to its WHCD table, exclusively surfaced the Ankush Khardori-Alex Burns blowup at Politico before anyone else had it, and revealed Dylan Byers’ unlikely book project. Three exclusives, one newsletter. On a night when everyone else was aggregating the same Trump tirade, Breaker was making news.

The Bottom Line

The press corps will be spending WHCD weekend in a ballroom with the people dismantling its legal protections, and calling it tradition. The pocket square is the perfect symbol — visible enough to feel like something, small enough to mean nothing. What the newsletter class hasn’t fully reckoned with is that the access these outlets are protecting by seating Hegseth and Miller at their tables is the same access that makes them less able to cover Hegseth and Miller honestly. The dinner doesn’t just normalize the administration. It compromises the hosts.