‘Let Me Speak!’ Anti-Trump Podcaster Snaps on Interrupty Guest in CNN Brawl Over Nuke Deal

PoliticsGirl podcast host Leigh McGowan snapped on Noah Rothman for interrupting her during a brawl over the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump tore up before launching a war against Iran years later.

Earlier this week, YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly went off on “gullible”Trump over revelations from a Maggie Haberman report on the genesis of the Iran war.

In a deep-dive based on reporting for the book, Haberman and co-author Jonathan Swan recount a meeting at which CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio derided the intelligence presented to Trump by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip convened a panel consisting of McGowan, Rothman, Peter Meijer, Neera Tanden, and Margaret Donovan to discuss Kelly’s criticisms.

When Rothman interrupted McGowan, she exclaimed, “Can you actually just let me speak for like one freaking second, bro?”:

PHILLIP: Let me just play real quick. This is Megyn Kelly talking about this, the Situation Room meeting in which Trump was sold on this war and the atmospherics of it. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLY: What led Trump, what, at 79 years old to sit in there in that Situation Room when Bibi Netanyahu was seated as an equal?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

KELLY: Trump didn’t even sit at the head of the table. Trump sat at the side of the table and Bibi was across from him as an equal in the American Situation Room. What led him to sit there and buy what that guy was selling, hook, line, and sinker, when every other president was able to see through that liar?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: Is there — she’s implying there’s a judgment issue here. Do you think that there’s reason to believe that?

ROTHMAN: I’m not going to respond to that. I’m going to respond to Secretary Kerry. He’s right that the Israelis did approach American administration subsequently, one after the other and said the Iran threat is metastasizing, and they did nothing about it. In fact, they restrained Israel to the degree that we had October 7. On October 7, Israel said, I’m not going to be restrained anymore.

Likewise, we had Iran develop a ballistic missile program that was prohibited and a uranium enrichment program that had gotten to 60 percent uranium. So, yes, all of that did happen over the course of several administrations that did nothing about it. And Secretary Kerry is saying, well, that was the correct course. It got us to here. The successive events got to the point —

(CROSSTALKS)

MCGOWAN: There was the Obama deal in the middle there.

PHILLIP: There was a deal that happened.

MCGOWAN: So, Obama signed a deal which Trump ripped up that limited their uranium enrichment, that said no nuclear weapons, would allow international inspectors to ensure their compliance.

ROTHMAN: It would have expired —

MCGOWAN: Can you actually just let me speak for like one freaking second, bro? Thank you so much! There was a deal. And Trump came in and said, I can get a better deal. And he ripped it up and he didn’t get a better deal. And then he went into that country at the request of another country’s leader and he spent $50 billion and killed thousands of civilians, and at least 13 American soldiers and hundreds of American soldiers are injured.

We’ve hurt our bases, we’ve hurt our radar. People hate America now. We had a president say that we’re going to destroy an entire civilization. That’s like if I came home and I held a gun to my wife’s head, and I said, for 13 hours, I’m going to say, I’m going to kill you, I’m going to blow your brains out. Just kidding.

We’ll talk about it again in two weeks. That does not make you a good negotiator. That doesn’t make you a good guy.

It makes you psychotic, and he’s the leader of the free world, and everyone knows that now. So no, this is not some winning strategy that Trump came in after years of being begged to help with Iran. This is not what’s happening.