‘Bonjour!’ Bari Weiss Invites George Clooney to Visit CBS News After Actor’s Jab

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss invited George Clooney to step inside her newsroom after the actor accused her of “dismantling” the network’s journalistic arm.

In an email seen exclusively by the New York Post, Weiss fired back at Clooney’s broadside with an ‘open invitation,” complete with a light dig at his newly-minted French citizenship status.

“Bonjour, Mr. Clooney! Big fan of your work. It sounds like you’d like to learn more about ours,” Weiss said in an email. “This is an open invitation to visit the CBS Broadcast Center, where I’m spending the holidays working to relaunch the Evening News with my colleagues. Tune in January 5.”

The email comes one day after the Oscar-winning actor singled Weiss out by name in an interview with Variety.

“Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS News as we speak,” Clooney said, just weeks after she found herself at the center of a firestorm over a spiked 60 Minutes segment on Trump deportations.

The critique came after he argued that cable network settlements with Trump represented a broader erosion of media courage and amounted to a capitulation that had harmed journalistic integrity in 2025.

He argued that CBS and others abandoned that duty when they opted to settle rather than fight Trump in court.

“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go, f*ck yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country. That’s simply the truth,” he told the outlet.

CBS paid Trump $16 million in July to settle a defamation lawsuit tied to a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. This came six months after ABC settled a similar suit with the president in December.