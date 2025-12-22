READ: 60 Minutes Correspondent Slams Bari Weiss’s ‘Political Decision’ to Axe Her Trump Deportations Report in Stunning Internal Memo
60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi slammed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’s decision to abruptly pull her report — slated to air Sunday night — on migrants deported to El Salvador’s infamous CECOT mega-prison. Alfonsi trashed the decision as a “political one” which amounted to “corporate censorship” in a scathing internal memo to staff.
The segment, reported by Alfonsi, focused on men deported to the maximum-security facility long criticized by human rights groups. Promoted publicly on Friday afternoon, the report was pulled from the broadcast schedule less than 24 hours later.
In an internal memo first reported on by the Wall Street Journal, Alfonsi pointed the finger directly at Weiss — revealing that the head of CBS News declined 60 Minutes producers the opportunity to discuss the decision with her.
Weiss reportedly raised concerns about the absence of an on-camera response from the Trump administration. Alfonsi countered that the network had repeatedly sought comment from the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department and been met with silence.
“Their refusal to be interviewed is a tactical maneuver designed to kill the story,” Alfonsi wrote. “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”
Alfonsi noted the segment had been screened five times and cleared by both legal counsel and standards editors, adding the story is “factually correct” and withdrawing it was a “betrayal” of the men who “risked their lives” to come forward and speak.
In her own statement Weiss defended the move, insisting it was routine editorial caution.
“My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be,” she said, adding that holding stories lacking “critical voices” was standard practice. CBS itself said the piece required “additional reporting.”
Some staffers, multiple sources told CNN, are privately discussing whether they can continue working under the current leadership.
The fallout comes with the first show since the president attacked 60 Minutes on Truth Social last week for treating him “far worse” under its new leadership. Paramount’s takeover of the network put it under the control of David Ellison, whose father Larry Ellison is a major Republican donor. Ellison subsequently installed Weiss, who has overseen key changes at the network since her tenure began.
Read Alfonsi’s full memo below:
News Team,
Thank you for the notes and texts. I apologize for not reaching out earlier.
I learned on Saturday that Bari Weiss spiked our story, INSIDE CECOT, which was supposed to air tonight. We (Ori and I) asked for a call to discuss her decision. She did not afford us that courtesy/opportunity.
Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now-after every rigorous internal check has been met is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.
We requested responses to questions and/or interviews with DHS, the White House, and the State Department. Government silence is a statement, not a VETO. Their refusal to be interviewed is a tactical maneuver designed to kill the story.
If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a “kill switch” for any reporting they find inconvenient.
If the standard for airing a story becomes “the government must agree to be interviewed,” then the government effectively gains control over the 60 Minutes broadcast. We go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state.
These men risked their lives to speak with us. We have a moral and professional obligation to the sources who entrusted us with their stories. Abandoning them now is a betrayal of the most basic tenet of journalism: giving voice to the voiceless.
CBS spiked the Jeffrey Wigand interview due to legal concerns, nearly destroying the credibility of this broadcast. It took years to recover from that “low point.” By pulling this story to shield an administration, we are repeating that history, but for political optics rather than legal ones.
We have been promoting this story on social media for days. Our viewers are expecting it. When it fails to air without a credible explanation, the public will correctly identify this as corporate censorship. We are trading 50 years of “Gold Standard” reputation for a single week of political quiet.
I care too much about this broadcast to watch it be dismantled without a fight.
Sharyn
