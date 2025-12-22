READ: 60 Minutes Correspondent Slams Bari Weiss’s ‘Political Decision’ to Axe Her Trump Deportations Report in Stunning Internal Memo

60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi slammed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’s decision to abruptly pull her report — slated to air Sunday night — on migrants deported to El Salvador’s infamous CECOT mega-prison. Alfonsi trashed the decision as a “political one” which amounted to “corporate censorship” in a scathing internal memo to staff.

The segment, reported by Alfonsi, focused on men deported to the maximum-security facility long criticized by human rights groups. Promoted publicly on Friday afternoon, the report was pulled from the broadcast schedule less than 24 hours later.

In an internal memo first reported on by the Wall Street Journal, Alfonsi pointed the finger directly at Weiss — revealing that the head of CBS News declined 60 Minutes producers the opportunity to discuss the decision with her.

Weiss reportedly raised concerns about the absence of an on-camera response from the Trump administration. Alfonsi countered that the network had repeatedly sought comment from the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department and been met with silence.

“Their refusal to be interviewed is a tactical maneuver designed to kill the story,” Alfonsi wrote. “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”

Alfonsi noted the segment had been screened five times and cleared by both legal counsel and standards editors, adding the story is “factually correct” and withdrawing it was a “betrayal” of the men who “risked their lives” to come forward and speak.

In her own statement Weiss defended the move, insisting it was routine editorial caution.

“My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be,” she said, adding that holding stories lacking “critical voices” was standard practice. CBS itself said the piece required “additional reporting.”

Some staffers, multiple sources told CNN, are privately discussing whether they can continue working under the current leadership.

The fallout comes with the first show since the president attacked 60 Minutes on Truth Social last week for treating him “far worse” under its new leadership. Paramount’s takeover of the network put it under the control of David Ellison, whose father Larry Ellison is a major Republican donor. Ellison subsequently installed Weiss, who has overseen key changes at the network since her tenure began.

Read Alfonsi’s full memo below: