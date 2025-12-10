‘BOOM!’ Conservatives Applaud Erika Kirk’s Stunning Takedown of Candace Owens

Conservatives are applauding Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk after the grieving widow delivered a stunning takedown of the conspiracy theories about her husband’s death in what is widely being viewed as a rebuke of Candace Owens.

Owens has promoted countless conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s assassination over the last few months, even going so far as to implicate some of his closest friends and coworkers in what she has described as a plot to betray him.

On Wednesday, Erika Kirk took to Fox News’ Outnumbered to condemn these efforts.

“Here’s my breaking point on that. Come after me, call me names — I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole — whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this? No,” said the conservative political activist. “And if people think that I was just gonna wilt away, I’m not gonna sit in a corner, and cry, and be in fetal position. This is a duty to my husband, and it’s an absolute honor, and I will never back down. And so my message to them is to stop. To stop!”

Online, a number of right-wingers sung Kirk’s praises for speaking out

“YES!!!! @MrsErikaKirk just DESTROYED those making money defaming her, TPUSA, and anyone Charlie Loved!!” wrote Graham Allen. “Hey Candace Owens she is talking to you!!!”

