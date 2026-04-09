Abby Phillip Airs Montage of Trump Praising MAGA Allies He’s Now Attacking

CNN host Abby Phillip aired a damning montage on Thursday showing President Donald Trump praising the MAGA allies he recently attacked on Truth Social.

Phillip began NewsNight by discussing the president’s lengthy screed Thursday night, which took aim at a swath of figures who have criticized the president in recent months, primarily over his war with Iran.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” wrote Trump.

The president went on to attack each conservative figure in detail, claiming their views were “the opposite of MAGA” before reiterating his pledge to ensure Iran did not acquire nuclear weapons. Phillip first played a variety of clips of Carlson, Kelly, and Jones criticizing the president, before noting Owens’ rebuttal on X. The host then reminded viewers of the president’s former love for those he attacked on Thursday, showing viewers a series of moments where he sang their praises.

“Owens called Trump a genocidal lunatic, and she called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. She responded to Trump’s post tonight by saying, ‘It may be time to put grandpa up in a home,’ but remember, it wasn’t too long ago that Trump used all of these controversial voices to help him get elected,” she said.

Campaign rally, November 2024

I just mentioned a name of a woman who I saw the other night on television just ripped some poor idiot apart. Megan Kelly is here, and she’s doing great. Come up. Come up here, Megan.

Tucker Carlson Live Tour, October 2024

By the way, I’m having a great time up here. Are you having a good time? This guy. Is he the greatest interviewer?

Turning Point USA Black Leadership Summit, 2019

Candace Owens. I watched her, and I saw her coming. I said, you know, I’m pretty good at starpower. I look, I say, that’s a star.

InfoWars appearance, 2015

TRUMP: I just want to finish by saying, your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down. You will be very, very impressed. ALEX JONES: Donald Trump, let me say this. My audience, I’d say 90% support you, okay. And you definitely have shown your knowledge of geopolitical systems.

Phillip closed by noting that Trump had reportedly recently met with Carlson, claiming the president was “trying to pretend” his ties to the former Fox News host were less close than reality.

“So President Trump is really struggling right now, trying pretty aggressively to shape the narrative. He appears to be talking to Iran through Truth Social, not sure why that conversation can’t happen in private,” she said. “And then he is knocking down his one-time allies and trying to pretend as if he didn’t talk to Tucker Carlson maybe about six weeks ago, if The New York Times is to be believed.”

Watch above via CNN.

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