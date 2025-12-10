Brian Glenn Breaks Silence on MTG-Trump Feud: ‘I’m Like the Little Divorced Kid in the Middle!’

Real America’s Voice White House correspondent Brian Glenn has opened up about his view on the feud between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), his girlfriend, and President Donald Trump.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Glenn detailed the awkward position he’s been in lately. Although he’s established himself as one of the most pro-Trump faces in the White House press corps, that relationship has been complicated by the president’s vicious feud with Greene.

Greene has been at odds with Trump on a number of issues recently. Chief among them is the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which the Trump administration has largely opposed. Greene, however, has sided with Democrats — and even spoken at Democrat-led events — in support of their release. In response, Trump has repeatedly called Greene a “traitor” and rescinded his endorsement of her for the next election cycle. She announced her plans to resign in January shortly after.

As all of this was going on, Glenn decided to dial back his presence at White House events. The Washington Post report continued:

So Glenn was lying low. It wasn’t that he felt the whole White House had turned against him; press secretary Karoline Leavitt and communications director Steven Cheung had both sent him kind notes. But he didn’t want his fellow reporters to feel uncomfortable asking Trump about the falling-out with Greene. And he didn’t want to have to stand there and listen to Trump’s response — especially since Trump’s responses, thus far, had struck Glenn as unfair. “Like, what are you talking about, man? She’s one of your biggest supporters,” he told me that day. It was a tougher line of questioning than I’d ever seen him pose to the president. “She differs on a couple of issues, but she’s still in your camp,” he continued. “She never left your camp!”

Glenn added that he felt “like the little divorced kid in the middle” as a result of the feud between his girlfriend and the president of the United States.