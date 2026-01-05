BREAKING: Gunfire Heard Near Venezuelan Presidential Palace

Gunfire was reportedly heard near Venezuela’s Presidential Palace on Monday evening, just days after President Donald Trump attacked the country’s capital and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

According to CNN, gunfire was heard in Venezuela’s capital Caracas near the Miraflores Palace, while what appeared to be “lights from drones and anti-aircraft fire” could be seen in the night sky.

U.S. forces invaded Venezuela on Saturday and captured President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, before flying them back to the United States to face trial for drug trafficking.

Maduro – who pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Manhattan court on Monday – is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned Maduro’s arrest, calling it a “violation of federal and international law.”

Despite the invasion, and President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would “run” Venezuela following Maduro’s capture, Trump insisted on Monday that the U.S. was not at war.

Trump’s invasion of Venezuela polarized supporters of the president, including Megyn Kelly, who expressed concern over Trump’s threat to put boots on the ground in the country.

Whose boots? Because I have a 16-year-old boy, and I have a 12-year-old boy, and I have a 14-year-old girl, and a lot of my listeners have children too who are actually the ones who might have to fill the boots,” said Kelly on Monday. “So I think I speak for a lot of moms, and dads for that matter, when I say I’m staying in yellow territory until we know more, and I will not be joining the Fox News cheerleading brigade this time.”

This story is developing.