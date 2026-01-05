Megyn Kelly Says Tuning Into Fox News Is ‘Like Watching Russian Propaganda’ in Trump Era: ‘All Rah-Rah Cheerleading’

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly criticized the network’s “cheerleading” of President Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela and capture of its president Nicolas Maduro, likening Fox News’ adoring coverage to “watching Russian propaganda.”

“I turned on Fox News yesterday, and I’m sorry, but it was like watching Russian propaganda,” said Kelly on Monday’s The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. “There was nothing skeptical. It was all rah-rah cheerleading, yes, let’s go.”

She continued:

And that’s fine. I love our military as much as anyone, and I believe in President Trump, but there are serious reasons to just exercise a note of caution before we just get on the rah-rah train, alright? I have done that enough times in my career as a Fox News anchor to have been embarrassed enough to know I’m going to stay on the yellow light for this. I’m not in the green-light territory. I’m not in the red-light territory either. But I am staying in the yellow-light territory for now. I see all of the strategic advantages of what he’s done. Trust me, I do. I see that other countries like Russia and China and Cuba were all over Venezuela and its oil, posing a potential threat to the United States. I get that. That’s actually the most persuasive argument and obviously the real one and none of this bullsh*t about law enforcement. But I have seen what happens when you cheerlead, unabashedly, U.S. intervention in foreign countries thinking it’s for our good and for the national and the international good only to wind up with what we’ve called quagmire in places like Iraq, not to mention Libya. We’re not great at going into these foreign countries, decapitating them at the leadership level, and then saying either we’re going to steer the country to a better place or it’s going to steer itself. Either one. They just, nine times out of 10, they don’t work out well.

Kelly went on to criticize Trump’s threat of putting “boots on the ground,” questioning, “Well, whose boots? Because I have a 16-year-old boy, and I have a 12-year-old boy, and I have a 14-year-old girl, and a lot of my listeners have children too who are actually the ones who might have to fill the boots.”

She concluded, “So I think I speak for a lot of moms, and dads for that matter, when I say I’m staying in yellow territory until we know more, and I will not be joining the Fox News cheerleading brigade this time. I’ve been burned too many times.”

The former Fox News host also expressed concern over Trump’s increasing closeness to hawkish neoconservatives like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“The fact that Lindsey Graham is standing next to him, going, ‘Yes! Yes!’ is enough for me to know I don’t want it. I’m concerned,” she said. “All of the neocons have been celebrating this whole thing like it’s, you know, Christmas in January, and that alone gives me pause. When Lindsey Graham is cheering, I’m not.”

