Mark Levin Offers a Truce to Megyn Kelly After She Claims Levin ‘Would Like to Have Me Killed’

Fox News anchor Mark Levin offered a truce to former Fox News star Megyn Kelly on Thursday after she claimed he “would like to have me killed.”

The two conservative firebrands have long maintained a running feud, with Kelly branding Levin “Micropenis Mark,” while Levin repeatedly attacked Kelly with claims she was a “Woke Reich psycho,” a “vile, mentally unhinged creep,” and “a degenerate bigot.”

The ire only reached new heights when President Donald Trump went to war with Iran, as Kelly repeatedly blamed Levin for having a role in pushing the president towards war.

Kelly upped the ante on Thursday’s edition of The Megyn Kelly Show, telling guest and Young Turks co-host Ana Kasparian that Levin would be “thrilled” if she were “taken out.”

“I actually believe that Mark Levin would like to have me killed. I do believe it. I think he’d be thrilled to see me taken out, like, actually,” she said. “That’s so f*cking crazy to me, Ana. There’s no one, no one politically who I would ever wish that upon, ever. There’s no one whose death I would celebrate. There’s no one whom I would intentionally endanger with really crazy ass rhetoric.”

The former Fox host claimed Levin knew that his incendiary comments about her and former colleague Tucker Carlson would put them in danger, calling Levin’s actions “lunacy.”

“He knows what he says about Tucker, about me, about many others is actually endangering,” she said. “To over and over call somebody a neo-Nazi, to suggest that they want Jews killed because they say things like, ‘young people no longer support Israel.’ It’s so irresponsible. It’s lunacy.”

In response to the comments, Levin surprisingly chose not to throw more fuel on the fire, suggesting the two “turn down the heat” while claiming he had never wished harm on Kelly.

“Megyn, can we at least agree that I absolutely do not want, and would never want, any harm to come to you,” he wrote on X. “And I have never said otherwise and would never say otherwise. I suggest we turn down the heat.”

The president took a different tack on Thursday, attacking Kelly, Carlson, and other MAGA figures who have criticized him in a lengthy Truth Social screed. Levin reposted the president’s words, writing, “BOOM!!!!!!!!”

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