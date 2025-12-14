Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were allegedly killed by their son, according to a stunning report from People.

People, citing multiple sources, identified Nick Reiner as the alleged perpetrator in the killing of his 78-year-old father and 68-year-old mother.

Nick Reiner, according to the People report, battled substance abuse for years. He said he was homeless for long periods of time — telling People he often slept outside for days and weeks at a time.

Multiple reports now confirm the Reiners were found dead by the Los Angeles Fire Department at approximately 3:30 p.m. PT Sunday.

This story is breaking.