Top Democrats Pay Tribute to Rob Reiner After Director and Activist’s ‘Devastating’ Death
Top Democrats have lined up to mourn Rob Reiner, the legendary Hollywood director and progressive activist whose death has stunned Hollywood and the political establishment.
Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday night, with authorities investigating the deaths as “apparent homicides.”
In a shocking development, People magazine reported that the couple, who married in 1989, were allegedly killed by their own son.
The tragedy prompted an immediate outpouring of tributes from Democratic leaders who framed his legacy as inseparable from his liberal politics and civic activism.
California Governor Gavin Newsom led the tributes, writing that he and his wife were “heartbroken” as he praised Reiner as “the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love,” whose advocacy stretched from civil rights to early childhood education.
Former President Barack Obama said the couple “lived lives defined by purpose” and “will be remembered for the values they championed”:
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described the deaths as “devastating,” calling Reiner “a champion for the First Amendment and the creative rights of artists,” while emphasizing that “Rob cared deeply about people and demonstrated that in his civic activities.”
Former Vice President Kamala Harris echoed that sentiment, saying Reiner “loved our country, cared deeply about the future of our nation and fought for America’s democracy,” adding, “Doug and I are devastated to learn of their passing.”
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called Reiner an “engaged political activist” who “always used his gifts in service of others.”
While Reiner was an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, warning CNN’s Christiane Amanpour the country was at the “crossroads” under the current administration, he also showed a public willingness to confront his own party, particularly in the wake of former President Joe Biden’s disastrous 2024 debate performance.
Watch above via Fox News.