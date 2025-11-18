The United States Senate unanimously passed the House bill on Tuesday to force the Department of Justice to release all the files related to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. The bill passed the House earlier in the day with only one Republican voting against it, following months of GOP leadership’s efforts to kill it.

President Donald Trump will now either sign the bill into law or veto it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) received unanimous consent to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act as soon as it arrived from the House.

Trump was pressed by NBC White House correspondent Garrett Haake on Monday about whether or not he would sign the bill. “Sure, I would,” Trump said, adding, “Let the Senate look at it, let anybody look at it, but don’t talk about it too much because honestly I don’t want to take it away from us. It’s really a Democrat problem. The Democrats were Epstein’s friends.”

Trump has been under fire over his connection to Epstein for months. The scandal reignited in July when his DOJ and FBI released a joint memo saying they were effectively closing the Epstein case and that new information would be coming out — despite Trump running on releasing the files and finding justice for Epstein’s victims. News reports later revealed that Attorney General Pam Bondi had warned Trump in May that his name was included in the files.

Last week, both House Democrats and Republicans released a trove of Epstein documents, including emails that mentioned Trump over a thousand times. The emails included Esptein saying that he knew just “how dirty Donald is” and another saying that Trump “knew about the girls.”

Trump had called Republicans supporting the release of the files “stupid,” but completely flip-flopped on the issue this week amid an avalanche of criticism.

This is a developing story and has been updated.