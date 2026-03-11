BREAKING: The FBI Is Worried About Iranian Drone Attacks on West Coast

The FBI has warned police departments in California that Iran may retaliate against the United States by launching drones aimed at inflicting damage on the country’s west coast, according to a bombshell ABC News report.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran. We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack,” read an alert offered by the bureau at the end of last month and the outset of the Trump administration’s ongoing operation in Iran.

American officials have expressed similar concerns about Mexican drug cartels’ potential use of drone warfare.

ABC News’ John Cohen, the former head of intelligence for the Department of Homeland Security, commented on the troubling development.

“We know Iran has an extensive presence in Mexico and South America, they have relationships, they have the drones and now they have the incentive to conduct attacks,” said Cohen. “The FBI is smart for putting this warning out so that state and locals can be better able to prepare and respond to these types of threats. Information like this is critically important for law enforcement.”

